Down demolish Laois with eight goals to set up Tailteann Cup final date with Meath – a repeat of 1991 All-Ireland final

Tailteann Cup semi-final: Down 8-16 Laois 2-12

Down's Liam Kerr celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Tailteann Cup semi-final against Laois at Croke Park. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Down were rampant in Croke Park against Laois as they ran home eight goals to reach this year's Tailteann Cup final.

In the vast open surroundings, Conor Laverty’s side enjoyed themselves to set up a repeat of the 1991 All-Ireland final against Meath in three weeks' time.

Under Laverty, Down have clear intent on raising the green flag and with that philosophy well established the Mourne men were scintillating going forward.

Liam Kerr grabbed all the headlines with a hat-trick but the craft is seen in Down’s synergy and unselfish play all across the field, especially in the tight confines in front of goal.

Eight goals in a championship game is not by accident and the design is evident in the honing and work done behind closed doors on training nights.

Four goals in the opening 17 minutes had Laois stunned into no response, four goals after the break showed how much confidence and shape was taken out of Billy Sheehan’s side at that stage.

Kerr scorched home the first with 51 seconds on the clock. A simple but effective run off the shoulder of his club mate Odhrán Murdock sent the Burren man right through and he supplied the perfect finish.

Even the placement of Murdock on the edge of the square at various times in the game is calculated from Down and drawn up to create goals. With that, the ploy worked flawlessly and sent the Mourne men on their way.

Captain Pat Havern quickly added 1-1, Kerr neatly finished a rebounded effort from Shealan Johnston and Danny Magill cut through to land his sides fourth.

Laois could not find any rhythm and despite Evan O’Carroll and Mark Barry’s best endeavours they would helplessly trail 4-10 to 0-4 at half-time.

Stern words were wasted during the interval with the midlanders on the field well before their opponents and it would get dramatically worse when Kerr completed his hat-trick with the second half’s first score.

A Barry brace and Eoin Lowry did supply somewhat of a revival with successive Laois scores for the first time in the game but Down clinically added two more goals.

Long drives over the top from Niall Kane and effective one-twos saw Murdock and Rory Mason hit their side’s sixth and seventh majors.

Just as Laois substitute Kevin Swayne found the net for Laois, Down typified their approach with a goal in the very next play from Magill.

Mark Barry would duly land the further consolation scores from placed balls and the penalty spot but long before Kerr wrapped things up, Down were already plotting this season's showpiece.

Laois manager Billy Sheehan said afterwards: “We’re very, very disappointed. The game was gone inside the first 17 minutes. They had four goals gone in. We prepared for what they were going to bring and they brought what we thought they would but unfortunately it just didn’t work out at the start of the game.

“The score totally flattered us. They could have got another six or seven goals. We seemed to just unfortunately o back into our shells and they missed opportunity after opportunity after opportunity.”

When asked if he will return for another season as Laois boss, Sheehan replied: “I spoke to county board a couple of months ago. I have three kids, eleven, nine and six, and this is probably taking up 50-60 hours of my time every week but I will do what is best for Laois football. It never has been about me.

“I’ll sit down with the players but I know where my situation is and I know where Laois football is.

“The narrative out there tonight is going to be, ‘get rid of the management’ but the management, including Chris Conway, Tommy Mulligan, Gerry McGill and Paddy Dunne, they will all do what is right for Laois. Let’s leave the dust settle but I can guarantee people that the right thing will be done for Laois going forward.”

SCORERS - Down: L Kerr 3-2, D Magill 2-0, P Havern 1-3, R Mason (1f) and O Murdock 1-1 each, E Branagan 0-3, C Doherty (1m) and P Branagan 0-2 each, N Kane (’45) and R Johston 0-1 each. Laois: M Barry 1-6 (1-0 pen, 4f, 1m), K Swayne 1-0, E Lowry 0-2 (1m), P Kingston, K Roche (’45) D Kavanagh and E O’Carroll 0-1 each.

DOWN: N Kane 6; P McCarthy 7, P Laverty 7, A Doherty 7; D Magill 7, M Rooney 8, C Doherty 7; D Guinness 7, P Havern 8; L Kerr 9, R Johnston 7, E Branagan 8; Rory Mason 7; O Murdock 8, S Johnston 8. Subs: R McEvoy 7for Laverty (h/t), S Annett 6 for Guinness (43), P Branagan 7 for C Doherty (HIA 43), R Carr 7 for Havern (47), D McAleenan 7 for R Johnston (49), R O’Hare 6 for S Johnston (54).

LAOIS: K Roche 6; T Collins 6, R Pigott 6, S Greene 6; P Kirwan 6, M Timmons 5, P O’Sullivan 6; K Lillis 5, D Larkin 6; J Finn 6, P Kingston 6, M Barry 8; E O’Carroll 5; E Lowry 6, C Murphy 6. Subs: S O’Flynn 6 for Kirwan (h/t), K Swayne 8 for Finn (h/t), A Mohan 6 for Collins (h/t), D Kavanagh 7 for Timmons (39) N Corbet 6 for Murphy (63).

REF: B Tiernan (Dublin)