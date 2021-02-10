Down boss Paddy Tally has suspension for breach of GAA's closed-season ban reduced to eight weeks

Down football boss Paddy Tally has seen his suspension reduced from 12 weeks to eight after a meeting of the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee.

Tally had been charged with “misconduct considered to have discredited the association” after Down were found to be in breach of the GAA’s closed-season ban after undertaking a training session at Abbey CBS in Newry last month, which the PSNI attended after receiving reports of a gathering.

The CHC found that infraction was proven but reduced the ban to eight weeks. Tally has the option of taking his case further to the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee. Any suspension handed out will not start until collective training resumes.

The Mourne men are also set to lose home advantage for a national league match when action resumes and if appealed, that issue will be heard separately.

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy was hit with a similar suspension when the Rebel footballers with officials on Leeside stating they were giving “due consideration” as to whether they would appeal the ban.

Cork gathered for a session on Youghal beach in January, at a time when collective inter-county training was not permitted.

All GAA units are still in cold storage after the plan to resume county training in mid January was shelved. The league was originally scheduled to resume at the end of February but the GAA aren’t expected to make a decision on any return to action until next week at the earliest.

Counties are expected to be handed a four week training block before any competitive action meaning, public health allowing, it may now be early April before a ball is kicked in the 2021 season.

Online Editors