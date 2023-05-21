Down blow Tipp away to progress to Tailteann Cup knockouts

Tipperary 0-6 Down 2-18

Ryan Johnston of Down in action against Tipperary goalkeeper Michael O'Reilly during the Tailteann Cup Group 2 Round 2 match at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary.

Down ensured their progression to the Tailteann Cup knockout stages by blowing off Tipperary in the first part of a Semple Stadium double-header.

Second-half goals from Shealan Johnston and Odhrán Murdock were the emphatic Mourne response to a home penalty that Kevin Fahey fired high and wide.

Down can aim for a bye to a home quarter-final, while Tipperary’s qualification prospects are badly hampered by a scoring difference of minus 29.

Conor Laverty wasn’t happy with what he saw in the first half. A double-substitution before half-time summed up his mood and the fare on show for early arrivals at Thurles.

By then, the scoreboard read 0-9 to 0-4 for Down and the wide count was just the same, 9-4.

Tipp were slower with their restarts and preferred long kick-outs and direct ball to their full-forward line. Down tried to speed the game up and pass their way through the lines but were reliant on frees, three from Pat Havern and one from Andrew Gilmore, to take the lead.

Down did have a goal chance when Ryan Johnston stepped inside the cover but Jimmy Feehan got back to block at the far stick.

Their first from play came in the 21st minute, a Havern missile launched over the cover, and came at the midway mark of a seven-point run as Tipp went 30 minutes without a score.

Donagh McAleenan, Shealan Johnston, and Danny Magill were all introduced before half-time for Gilmore, Ruairí O’Hare, and Daniel Guinness (injured). The latter two subs, Johnston (1-2) and Magill (0-3), would add 1-5 between them.

Tipp got their lifeline in the 40th minute when Seán O’Connor was hauled down for a penalty but after Fahey’s miss, Tipp’s woes were doubled.

A Mark Russell mark was overturned by referee Thomas Murphy and their protests had hardly stopped when Johnston cut inside to find the net.

That made it 1-11 to 0-5 and from there it was a matter of how big the score-difference deficit would become.

Down added five points on the trot and even when Jack Kennedy (0-4) found a reply, the Mournemen came upfield for a Murdock goal followed by Ryan Johnston palming onto the crossbar.

SCORERS:

Tipperary: J Kennedy (0-4, 2 frees); S O’Connor, T Doyle (0-1 each).

Down:P Havern (0-6, 5 frees); S Johnston (1-2, 0-1 free); O Murdock (1-0); D Magill (0-3); E Brown (0-2 frees); R Johnston, D Guinness, A Gilmore (free), C Francis, R Carr (0-1 each).

TEAMS –

TIPPERARY – M O’Reilly 5; S O’Connell 6, J Feehan 7, W Eviston 5; K Fahey 5, C O’Shaughnessy 5, Colman Kennedy 6; P Feehan 5, Conall Kennedy 6; E Moloney 5, J Kennedy 6, L Boland 6; M Russell 6, S Quirke 6, S O’Connor 5. Subs: T Doyle 6 for P Feehan (h-t), J Morris 6 for Conall Kennedy (49), M O’Shea 6 for Quirke (56), D Leahy 6 for O’Shaughnessy (57), D Carew 6 for Moloney (60).

DOWN –J O’Hare 7; F McElroy 6, P Laverty 7, A Doherty 7; C Francis 7, G Collins 6, P Branagan 7; O Murdock 8, P Havern 7; C Doherty 8, D Guinness 7, M Rooney 6; A Gilmore 5, R O’Hare 5, R Johnston 6. Subs: S Johnston 7 for R O’Hare (32), D McAleenan 6 for Gilmore (32), D Magill 8 for Guinness (35+4 inj), R Carr 7 for McElroy (47), E Brown 6 for Havern (57), C Fitzpatrick 6 for Rooney (63-f-t, blood).

Ref – T Murphy (Galway).