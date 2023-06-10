Down bench makes impact to see off Longford in Tailteann Cup

Down 1-20 Longford 1-12

Odhran Murdock of Down in action against Dylan Farrell of Longford during the Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final clash at Pairc Esler in Newry

Down beat Longford by eight points to make the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals.

It was Longford who made the early running forcing the home side back inside their own half. Keelin McGann’s first minute point was the signal for Longford to take the game to their hosts and this they did in no uncertain manner.

By the 11th minute Longford were ahead by 0-4 to 0-2 with Darragh Doherty, Patrick Fox and Joe Hagan having been on target with Pat Havern having landed Down’s initial brace of points.

But in an explosive burst Down got back on level terms with Andrew Gilmore lofting over two points that appeared to signal a home team surge yet it was Longford who again seized the initiative.

After Dessie Reynolds had posted a fine point in the 15th minute, the hugely influential Hagan struck twice in the 21st and 23rd minutes to help hoist his side into a 0-7 to 0-4 lead.

Down squandered a number of scoring opportunities and they were to suffer another setback in the 27th minute when the alert Hagan swept in from the left before drilling an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Niall Kane.

At 1-7 to 0-5, Longford were beginning to look comfortable but when Down were awarded a penalty it looked as if Odhrán Murdock was set to haul them back into the game. But Longford goalkeeper Patrick Collum deflected his shot onto the post from where it bounced to safety.

Havern and Gilmore landed Down points in breakaway raids that left their side in arrears at 1-8 to 0-8 at the interval.

But Down did not take long to get back on terms when the second-half started. Substitute Danny Magill charted a course through three Longford defenders before planting a left-footed shot out of goalkeeper Collum’s reach.

At 1-10 each, the stage was set for a tremendous finish. And it was Down who possessed the greater stamina by sweeping over five points 50th and 59 minutes that took them into a 1-15 to 1-11 lead.

When McGann and Down substitute Rory Mason traded points, this was the signal for a Down blitz spearheaded by Havern.

With the substitutes doing their bit, Down took command of the closing segment of the match as Longford’s resistance crumbled especially after Aaron Farrell and Daire O’Brien incurred black cards.

Down: N Kane; A Doherty, P Laverty, P McCarthy 0-1; G Collins, R Magill, D Guinness; S Annett, O Murdock; C Doherty 0-2, D McAleenan 0-1, L Kerr 0-1; A Gilmore 0-3, P Havern 0-5 (3f), E Branagan 0-2. Subs: R Carr 0-2 for Collins (32), D Magill 1-1 for Annett (half-time), R Mason 0-2 for McAleenan (45), E Brown for Gilmore (54), M Rooney for Kerr (59).

Longford: P Collum; P Fox 0-1, A Farrell, B Masterson; I O’Hanlon, M Quinn, P Lynn; R Moffett, D Gallagher 0-1; J Hagan 1-3, D Reynolds 0-1, A Farrell; K McGann 0-3, D Farrell 0-2 (1 ‘45’), D Doherty 0-1. Subs: M Duffy for D Doherty (59), B O’Farrell for Farrell (62), D O’Brien for Reynolds (70), R Harkin for Lynn (70).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).