Doubts over Mullin’s AFL move raise Mayo hopes of keeping star

Fresh uncertainty hangs over the proposed move of Mayo defender Oisín Mullin to AFL club Geelong.

The two-time Young Footballer of the Year was announced as a Geelong player last November and even did a short club video interview to express his excitement at joining the Cats at the time.

And in December he was listed as a member of their senior squad for the 2022 season and even given the No 34 jersey.

But uncertainty has persisted over the move, with Mullin quite circumspect himself about it during an interview as part of the PwC All-Stars coverage, where he picked up his second ‘young player’ award last month.

That has been further fuelled by the fact that he remained at home up to last weekend, having been earmarked to travel out to Australia last week ahead of squad training, which recommenced for the 2022 season yesterday.

Mayo manager James Horan was reluctant to comment on the player’s future after Friday’s night Connacht League defeat to Galway in the province’s Air Dome but in comments aired by Mid West Radio on Saturday, he said: “Oisín and his family deserve the time to work through it”.

Mullin looks to have all the credentials to make it as an AFL player but his value to the future of Mayo is hugely significant too.

Geelong have not commented on any speculation around the player but there is hope in Mayo that the brightest young defender in the game could remain at home yet and still be part of their 2022 challenge.