Double-header in Portlaoise as GAA confirm venues for round four qualifiers and preliminary hurling quarter-finals
Cork vs Tyrone and Roscommon vs Armagh will be part of a round four qualifier double-header in Portlaoise this Saturday, the GAA has confirmed.
A place in the Super 8s is at stake as the four beaten provincial finalists take on the four round three qualifier winners next weekend.
Cork and Tyrone will meet for just the third time in the history of the championship, with their game throwing in at O'Moore Park at 5pm, with Roscommon vs Armagh getting underway earlier in the day at the same venue at 3pm.
Fermanagh vs Kildare is fixed for Pairc Tailteann in Navan at 7pm, while Laois vs Monaghan will also take place in the Meath venue, but will throw in at 2pm on Sunday.
The preliminary All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals will also take place this weekend, with Carlow vs Limerick and Westmeath vs Wexford both throwing in at 7pm on Saturday.
Saturday July 7
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4
Roscommon v Armagh, O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm
Cork v Tyrone, O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 5pm, Sky Sports
Fermanagh v Kildare, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 7pm, Sky Sports
**Referees to be confirmed and E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter-Finals
Carlow v Limerick, Netwtach Cullen Park, 7pm
Westmeath v Wexford, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 7pm
**Referees to be confirmed and E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day
Sunday July 8
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4
Laois v Monaghan, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm
Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Replay
Kilkenny v Galway, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm, RTE
