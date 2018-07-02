Sport Gaelic Football

Monday 2 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

France FRA 4

Argentina ARG 3

REPORT

Uruguay URY 2

Portugal POR 1

REPORT

Spain ESP 1 (3)

Russia RUS 1 (4)

REPORT

Croatia CRO 1 (3)

Denmark DNK 1 (2)

AET

Brazil BRA 2

Mexico MEX 0

Ongoing

Belgium BEL

Japan JPN

Sweden SWE

Switzerland SUI

Colombia COL

England ENG

Uruguay URY

France FRA

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Double-header in Portlaoise as GAA confirm venues for round four qualifiers and preliminary hurling quarter-finals

30 June 2018; Tyrone manager Mickey Harte during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Cavan and Tyrone at Brewster Park in Enniskillen, Fermanagh. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
30 June 2018; Tyrone manager Mickey Harte during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Cavan and Tyrone at Brewster Park in Enniskillen, Fermanagh. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Cork vs Tyrone and Roscommon vs Armagh will be part of a round four qualifier double-header in Portlaoise this Saturday, the GAA has confirmed.

A place in the Super 8s is at stake as the four beaten provincial finalists take on the four round three qualifier winners next weekend.

Cork and Tyrone will meet for just the third time in the history of the championship, with their game throwing in at O'Moore Park at 5pm, with Roscommon vs Armagh getting underway earlier in the day at the same venue at 3pm.

Fermanagh vs Kildare is fixed for Pairc Tailteann in Navan at 7pm, while Laois vs Monaghan will also take place in the Meath venue, but will throw in at 2pm on Sunday.

The preliminary All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals will also take place this weekend, with Carlow vs Limerick and Westmeath vs Wexford both throwing in at 7pm on Saturday.

Saturday July 7

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4

Roscommon v Armagh, O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm

Cork v Tyrone, O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 5pm, Sky Sports

Fermanagh v Kildare, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 7pm, Sky Sports

**Referees to be confirmed and E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day

 

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Carlow v Limerick, Netwtach Cullen Park, 7pm

Westmeath v Wexford, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 7pm

**Referees to be confirmed and E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day

 

Sunday July 8

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4

Laois v Monaghan, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm

 

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Replay

Kilkenny v Galway, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm, RTE

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport