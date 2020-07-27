Double All-Ireland boost for Mayo as key duo return from injury

Mayo were handed a double boost with the return of Colm Boyle and Cillian O’Connor to club action over the weekend after battling injury.

Four-time All-Star defender Boyle suffered a nasty knock to his knee in Mayo’s league defeat to Dublin back in February which sparked fears he could miss his county’s championship summer. However, Boyle (33) returned to action for his club Davitts in a league game against Kiltaine over the weekend, meaning he is on track to feature for James Horan’s men later this year.

The delayed start to the championship has so far been kind to Mayo with Jason Doherty also making a return to club action last weekend after he recovered from a knee injury of his own. And last weekend also saw O’Connor play for the first time since last November.

The championship’s all-time leading scorer lined out for the first time since Balintubber’s Connacht club SFC final defeat at the hands of Corofin last year and played a full game as they ramped up their preparations for an assault on three county titles in a row, which starts against Aghamore this weekend.

Mayo return to competitive action on the weekend of October 17/18 when they face rivals Galway in a league clash. Horan’s men are fighting for their top flight survival and they currently occupy the second relegation spot in the top flight, with Meath’s demotion already confirmed.

