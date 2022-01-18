First rule of good governance: change what’s wrong – don’t meddle with what isn’t. Second rule: be smart enough to know the difference. Hopefully, GAA Central Council will be guided by those principles when two proposals for changes the All-Ireland football championship come before them on Saturday.

If they are, then one of the proposals will be binned instantly, since it’s a clear example of interfering with something that’s perfectly sound.

In this case, it’s the Allianz Football League, the only inter-county competition that’s run purely on merit.

No mixing of counties of wildly varying standards, as happens in Division 1 of the hurling equivalent.

No protection of the strong at the expense of lower-ranked, as happens in the Leinster and Munster Football Championships where the draws are seeded.

No geography-based unfairness, as happens in the Championship, where despite the four provinces having a different number of counties, they each get one automatic place in the All-Ireland stages.

Four divisions of eight teams each, with a two-up, two-down promotion system makes the Football League the fairest, most competitive, most incentivised competition of all.

Tampering with it shouldn’t be countenanced, yet that’s on Saturday’s agenda as part of the so-called ‘red’ proposal for Championship reform.

It involves running off the provincial Championships first, followed by the League. Finishing places there would decide which counties qualified for the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup tiers.

In order to give the provincial Championships an input to the Sam Maguire tier, the four winners would receive a two-point bonus on the League table with the runners-up getting one.

The sting in the tail comes with the proposal to interfere with the League format.

That would involve a restructure, so that the top 16 would comprise Divisions 1A and 1B, with the bottom 16 in 2A and 2B.

There’s the objectionable part. Instead of four divisions, based purely on merit, teams of different standards would be put together. It would also reduce the number of heavyweight clashes as not all of the top counties would be in the same group.

It’s ridiculous to suggest there are 16 teams of broadly equal standard, either in the top half or indeed in the bottom half.

For example, are Offaly, who have just come up from Division 3 anywhere near the standard set by Tyrone, Dublin, Kerry and Mayo? Not yet anyway, but if the proposed system applied this year, they would find themselves playing two of them.

The current system allows Offaly to build on their Division 3 progress against higher-ranked Division 2 opposition but doesn’t ask them to take on the super-powers.

That’s what a League is all about, progression through the ranks, rather than tossing teams of varying standards into the one group.

At the lower end, combining the Division 3 and 4 teams into 2A and 2B would inflict more misery on quite a few.

There’s quite a difference in standards between counties at the top end of Division 3 (two of which would have come from Division 2) and those at the lower end of Division 4.

So where’s the incentive for the latter group?

As things stand, they can aspire to improve against other bottom eight teams, but now they would find themselves facing much higher-ranked opposition too.

Winning promotion from Division 4 might not look much of a prize for those looking down from lofty peaks, but it matters to those involved.

Remember the excitement in Carlow in 2018 when they won promotion for the first time in 33 years? Or in Leitrim in 2019 when they were promoted from Division 4 for the first time in nine years?

If the bottom 16 are mixed together in two groups of eight, the chances of Carlow, Leitrim, Wicklow, Waterford and some others being promoted will be cut substantially, thereby removing what is now an attainable prize.

The argument that change is good and that refreshing the League with top 16/bottom 16 groups is worth an experiment doesn’t hold because this is not something new and imaginative.

In fact, it’s used goods, having previously applied between 1999 and 2007, before being discarded because of the obvious deficiencies.

It’s now back on the agenda as part of a proposed All-Ireland fix. Time to reach for the delete button!

That leaves the ‘green’ championship proposal which seeks to retain the provincial championships as a core part of the All-Ireland series while also rewarding higher League finishers. The rest would head for the Tailteann Cup.

The eight provincial finalists would automatically qualify for the All-Ireland series, together with the eight best League finishers. The four provincial winners would be top seeds in four groups of four, played off on a

round-robin basis to decide the All-Ireland quarter-finalists.

The big problem with this plan is that it retains the unfair and imbalanced provincial Championships as its core. Still, it’s better than the other one, which includes a clumsy manoeuvre to award extra League points for wins in other competitions (provincial Championships) while also wrecking the perfectly good divisional format that currently exists.

Another difficulty with both proposals is their complicated nature. I guarantee that the vast majority of GAA people have little idea of the details. And if past experiences are anything to go by, that applies to players too.

Malone a Model man of distinction

No All-Ireland or provincial titles, no All-Star awards and no headline-grabbing dramatics. Still, Brian Malone can look back on his Wexford career with the same sense of satisfaction as honours-laden players from title-winning counties when they depart.

Maybe even more so, because like so many in lower-ranked counties, it’s all about trying to be the best they can while knowing the big prizes will always elude them. His career lasted 16 seasons, starting in 2006.

In 2008, Wexford reached the All-Ireland semi-final so hopes were high that the upward graph would continue.

It didn’t happen but Brian continued to be a consistent performer right up to last season. He tweeted on Monday that if he’d known such nice things would be said about him on his retirement, he would have gone years ago. He deserved all the praise he got.

Two years ago, we ranked him 18th on the top 20 Wexford players list of the previous 50 years.

In hindsight, it was probably on the low side.

Lure of AFL not turning all heads

Oisín Mullin’s decision to stay local, rather than embark on an Australian adventure, is good news for Mayo and indeed football in general.

He came to the conclusion – presumably on a personal and playing basis – that despite the appeal of a professional career in AFL, he would be better served by remaining in Ireland.

So much for the purveyors of doom who continue to bleat about footballers being poached by cunning Aussies!

Yes, there will always be those who want to try their luck but then there are players who opt out of the inter-county game here for the simple reason that it no longer engages them.

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion didn’t go Down Under but they signed off the Dublin panel.

Opponents of International Rules insisted for years that it was wrong for the GAA to have any links with the AFL because of the one-way traffic flow.

Pure nonsense. It’s isn’t so much a flow as a trickle and will always remain so.