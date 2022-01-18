| 7.9°C Dublin

Don’t ruin the Football League to bail out a bad plan for Championship

Martin Breheny

breheny beat

Tyrone captain Pádraig Hampsey lifts the Sam Maguire Cup. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Tyrone captain Pádraig Hampsey lifts the Sam Maguire Cup. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

First rule of good governance: change what’s wrong – don’t meddle with what isn’t. Second rule: be smart enough to know the difference. Hopefully, GAA Central Council will be guided by those principles when two proposals for changes the All-Ireland football championship come before them on Saturday.

If they are, then one of the proposals will be binned instantly, since it’s a clear example of interfering with something that’s perfectly sound.

