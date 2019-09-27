'Don't hide' - CPA chairman hits out at lack of GAA presence on tier-two championship radio debate

CPA chairman Micheál Briody has called on the GAA "not to hide" after it was revealed that no representative of the GAA would be attending a live radio debate this Sunday on the tier-two football championship proposals set to go before Special Congress next month.

GAA president John Horan has pushed hard for the introduction of a second tier football championship and it could get the green light when delegates meet in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on October 19 despite serious opposition form the CPA and the GPA.

Briody and GPA CEO Paul Flynn have both called for any such decision to be delayed until the findings of the GAA Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force are made available in November but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears thus far.

It is also understood that the GAA will not attend a live debate on RTÉ's Sunday Sport radio show this weekend where the tier two championship was set to be debated, much to the "disappointment" of Briody.

"We were asked by RTÉ to attend and debate it and we certainly will and I believe the GPA will as well but I don't think there's anyone being put forward from the GAA which is disappointing," Briody told #OurGame today.

"We would like to see what the bona fides are behind this tier two but as I understand, and it's RTÉ that are organising it, I don't think they (the GAA) are going to be in attendance.

Briody added: "It certainly is disappointing. We're not saying that everything we say is right or fits everyone's requirements or needs but if there's something that they (the GAA) know that we don't know that's for the betterment of the GAA then let's put it out there, but don't hide."

