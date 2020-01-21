Donnchadh Boyle: 'Struggles of promoted teams in Allianz League's top flight illustrates widening gap'

The nine-strong jury, which included the likes of Peter Canavan and Dick Clerkin, could find little in the way of consensus in terms of who would top their divisions and who would slip through the trap door.

Not even all-conquering Dublin, who had contested the previous six league finals and had won the last four Sam Maguires, were tipped to make the Division 1 final by everyone.

Where they did find common ground, however, was in who would be relegated from the top flight. Roscommon and Cavan had gained promotion the previous spring and they were unanimously expected to go straight back down.

Quite why those sides were expected to sink like a stone wasn't clear. Roscommon were Connacht champions the previous season and had a team packed with players who had came up through competitive underage sides.

Cavan didn't win in their province but they did have a team littered with players that won four Ulster U-21 titles on the bounce and, like Roscommon, they had recent experience of the top flight having gained promotion in 2016.

Despite those positives, Roscommon and Cavan were expected to struggle in the thinner air of the top flight.

And in this instance at least, the pundits were proved right. Outside of their head-to-head game, Roscommon and Cavan won just one of their combined 12 matches as they dropped straight back down to Division Two.

Their experience adds more weight to the theory the elite are getting ever further away from the chasing pack.

Kildare had a similar experience. Even with their talented squad, a handful of whom had been coveted by professional outfits in Australia and England, they lost all seven of their matches during their brief visit to the top flight in 2018.

Even though they had been competitive in games, they couldn't quite get over the line. It underlined the significant step-up in class that is perhaps more pointed than between the other three divisions.

In fact, of the 16 teams promoted to Division One between 2011 and 2018, seven have gone straight back down the following year, including five of the last eight, while another three have lasted just two seasons.

For context, the experience for sides promoted from Division Four is different. Four teams have gone straight back down after climbing out of the bottom tier but some, like Louth and Laois, have won back-to-back promotions.

So the league shows that being best of the rest and being able to mix it with the big boys is difficult, and that has been reflected in the brief lifespan of the 'Super 8s' too.

In its first year, 2018, Roscommon and Kildare were looking for a foothold. Roscommon had won Division Two that spring while Kildare had the experience of playing all the top teams in Division One, but neither side did enough to gather a point.

Last year, it was the turn of Meath and Cork. The Royals had secured promotion from Division Two while Cork had improved rapidly off the back of a shock relegation to Division Three.

And while both sides can point to bright spots and positive performances, it was a recurring theme that they could stay in the fight until around the hour mark before being burned off.

This time around it's Meath and Donegal who will look to swim with the sharks in Division One. As back-to-back Ulster champions, Donegal are well equipped to cement their place in the top flight, after their four-season stay came to an end in 2018.

The Royals face a steeper ascent and are back in the top flight for the first time since 2006. They enter Division One without a player in their ranks with a Leinster medal and are odds-on favourites to slip straight back down a division.

Manager Andy McEntee accepted that his side will have to step up significantly if they are to keep their forward momentum.

"It has to be better, everything has to be better," he said last month.

"Our performances have to be better so our prep has to be better. We have to be a little bit more detailed. We have to look at what happened last year and see where the gaps exist.

"Ultimately, we didn't have that last 12 or 15 minutes in the locker, we'll have to try and find that. Hopefully we'll get it.

"It's like anything else, probably the last ten or 15 minutes are the hardest ones to find. I think it is a combination of a good few things. Conditioning, experience, tactical."

McEntee and the rest of the chasing pack know that suggests the glass ceiling is getting harder to smash through.

