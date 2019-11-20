Donnchadh Boyle: 'Big brother is always watching - Limerick hurlers have learned that the hard way'

Limerick's 2018 Liam MacCarthy Cup success saw the county win for the first time since 1973.

GAA people have a soft spot for breakthrough wins like that and the scenes that greet them. And that Limerick win is remembered even more fondly because magnate JP McManus handed over €3.2m to the GAA, €100,000 to each county board to be divided equally among the clubs.

When Limerick won, everyone won.

There was a difference about how they celebrated that win too. Famously, as the county celebrated long into the winter, Liam MacCarthy was never brought into a pub.

The good times kept coming and they followed that All-Ireland win up with league and Munster titles last year before falling at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

Limerick are topping the agenda again but for a very different reason. This time, footage of a member of the senior panel in a street fight in New York with a man believed to be a Limerick supporter has thrust the county back into the spotlight.

A penny for John Kiely's thoughts at this latest transgression. This wasn't the first time that this Limerick squad had put themselves in an awkward position via social media. It's only a couple of months since one of the county's star forwards, Peter Casey, took the unprecedented step of publishing the results of a drugs test in a bid to clear his name.

He had been filmed taking something from another man in a bar. The footage was posted online, leading to speculation it was an illicit substance. Casey took drastic steps to clarify the situation.

"Since it happened, myself and the three lads have completed a drugs test and the results have all come back clear," Casey said at the time. "I would like to think that ye would all know me long enough and well enough to know that these accusations are totally false.

"I would like to post my own drug test result which was taken from an independent body known as EHA on the August 27, which shows conclusive evidence.

"I'd appreciate it if ye could send these videos and the picture into yere (sic) different WhatsApp groups to try and clear my name."

And while that incident could be swatted away, it should have highlighted the dangers of social media to the squad. That's why this transgression in the Big Apple will gnaw at Kiely and Limerick who are desperate to make the most of this talented bunch of players.

This latest one was self-inflicted. A home-made disaster from start to finish. One player made a video of another player in a street fight. It's believed the video made its way into a players' WhatsApp group and from there, it seemed to go everywhere.

"Limerick GAA can confirm that it sent home two panellists early from last weekend's New York Hurling Classic following an incident," read the statement.

"Limerick expects the highest of standards of behaviour and example from its players both on and off the field and will not tolerate any breach of those standards.

"A disciplinary process has commenced and there will be no further comment in relation to this matter."

The fight did serve to bring about publicity for the latest incarnation of the Super 11 format. This time around, the competition moved to New York having been previously hosted in Boston.

At best, the competition is simply ignored by all bar those on the trip. Others see it as an example of the GPA and GAA missing the point that hurling needs promotion much closer to home.

But the future of the competition is sure to be examined in a new light in the wake of this controversy.

Both men will await the fallout of this incident. The Treaty men, despite all their talent, head into the new season at the forefront of people's minds for the wrong reasons.

Not for the first time and not for the last, smartphones proved to be the undoing of young men.

There's nothing new in tempers flaring. Nothing new in young men resorting to their fists. What is new is that now, lapses of judgment are now recorded and archived for evermore.

The Limerick hurlers are learning the hard way that what used to be swept under the carpet can quickly become public property.

Irish Independent