Donnchadh Boyle: '2020 vision - Ten footballers who are primed for a stellar year ahead'

Shane Walsh (Meath)

A Leaving Cert student last summer, Meath boss Andy McEntee left the Na Fianna man alone until he completed his exams but thought enough of the 19-year-old to throw him straight into the mix in the round four qualifier win over Clare.

Walsh was handed free-taking responsibilities that day after Mickey Newman had been forced off through injury and subsequently came off the bench against Donegal and Mayo in the Super 8s before starting against Kerry in Navan, where he kicked 0-6 - including three from play.

With a full pre-season under his belt, Walsh will likely play a key role as Meath prepare for a top-flight campaign for the first time since 2006.

Ciaran Archer

Ciarán Archer (Dublin)

The runaway U-20 Player of the Year in 2019, the big question over Archer is whether he will be left to see out his final year of age grade football or be fast-tracked to Dessie Farrell's senior side.

The Rush man could hardly have done much more in terms of staking a claim for a place with the seniors, hitting 10-35 in five games with the U-20s last year - 9-9 from play.

His tallies in that campaign read as follows - 3-8 against Longford, 1-8 against Wexford, and 3-8 again in the Leinster final against Laois. He hit 2-6 in the semi-final against Galway and 1-5 in the final defeat to Cork while he also scored an audacious 'panenka' penalty for DCU's Freshers team late last year.

In most counties he could expect extensive game time in the spring, but there are some serious operators ahead of him in the pecking order and patience may be required.

Paudie Clifford of Kerry. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

His talent has never been in doubt but his performances for East Kerry, as they swept to county championship honours in the Kingdom (including winning the man-of-the-match award in the final) for the first time in 20 years, meant Peter Keane and his management team couldn't ignore the Fossa man for 2020.

The 23-year-old won a Sigerson Cup with UCC last year and during that campaign he scored a cheeky headed goal.

It won't be lost on Keane that throughout East Kerry's campaign, he enjoyed a brilliant understanding with his brother David and while Kerry are blessed with plenty of forward talent, the older Clifford gives them another option.

Cian Johnson of Offaly. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Cian Johnson (Offaly)

Such is the esteem in which Cian Johnson is held that he played an O'Byrne Cup game for Offaly before he had started a senior club game in the county.

He lived up to the billing during his senior county bow, hitting 1-3 against Wexford.

However, Johnson's gallop was halted before it ever got going as the county adopted a rule preventing U-20 players lining out with the senior side, meaning the Ferbane man is facing into his first full season of county football in 2020.

Johnson hit 2-3 as Ferbane won a first county SFC final last year since 1994 and he is sure to be a key part of John Maughan's plans.

Tyrone’s Darragh Canavan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)

Canavan was with the Tyrone senior team for the early part of last year before it was decided to let him play with the county's U-20s for another season.

A brilliant underage talent, he could be ready to graduate to the senior stage as Tyrone have a few gaps to fill in their forward division.

All-Star winner and last season's top scorer in the championship Cathal McShane looks set for a switch to the AFL while Connor McAliskey has opted out for 2020 with Ronan O'Neill leaving the squad last year.

Even with Mark Bradley set to be in the mix once more, Canavan is expected to see plenty of action in 2020.

Brandon Horan of Fermanagh. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Brandon Horan (Fermanagh)

After Fermanagh narrowly missed out on promotion to the top flight last spring, then Erne boss Rory Gallagher hinted at Horan being added to his championship panel.

At that stage, Horan had captained his school St Michael's Enniskillen to MacRory Cup glory and went on to lead them to All-Ireland honours.

As it happened he didn't join the county set-up last summer but the midfielder is part of Ryan McMenamin's plans.

Ciarán Byrne of Louth. Photo: Dáire Brennan/Sportsfile

Ciarán Byrne (Louth)

Older than others on this list, Byrne (25) was tipped to make a big impact for Louth in 2019 after returning from the AFL late the previous year.

He played 22 times Down Under but saw his career hampered by injury and that bad luck followed him home as a broken ankle, sustained while helping his club St Mochta's win the Louth IFC final, put a dampener on his hopes of playing for the county last year.

Further complications ensured he didn't line out for the Wee County at all last year.

A versatile player who can operate anywhere around the middle third, he will be a huge boost to Louth when he finds full fitness.

Oisin Mullin of Mayo. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Oisín Mullin (Mayo)

Mullin pitched up at the combine held by the AFL - and attended by a number of their clubs - that was held in UCD last month, which underlines how highly he is regarded.

Man of the match as Kilmaine claimed Connacht JFC honours last year, Mullin was drafted straight from the U-20 set-up to the senior squad by James Horan after they lost out to Galway.

A versatile defender, he made the bench for the Super 8s game against Dublin last summer.

Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne of Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Dublin)

Michael Darragh Macauley is very much the man in possession when it comes to partnering Brian Fenton in Dublin's midfield but with Ballyboden St Enda's still in club action, he may be given a break for the early part of the season and that could open the door for Ó Cofaigh Byrne.

Standing at 6'6" and weighing almost 100kg, he has been described as an "animal" by Fenton.

The Cuala man made his debut in the dead-rubber Super 8s game against Tyrone last year and made the bench for the drawn All-Ireland final.

Damien Gore of Cork. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Damien Gore (Cork)

Cork's late charge to claim both the minor and U-20 All-Ireland titles last year shone the light on their underage production line.

Along with Mark Cronin and Cathal O'Mahony, Gore was brilliant as the Rebels swept to the U-20 title.

Gore, who hails from the Kilmacabea club, made his National League debut last year before an ankle injury halted his progress, but hit 3-5 from play against Kerry in the McGrath last weekend.

