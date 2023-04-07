Donnacha McHugh primed for championship debut as Cillian O’Connor returns to Mayo squad to face Roscommon

Kerry's Tony Brosnan is tackled by Donnacha McHugh of Mayo at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Frank Roche

Kevin McStay has announced his maiden championship team as Mayo manager, making one change from his league title-winning ‘15’ for Sunday’s Connacht SFC opener against Roscommon.

