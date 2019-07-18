Donegal's Super 8s chances dealt big blow as star defender Eoghan Ban Gallagher suffers 'serious' leg injury

The jet-heeled defender is definitely out of Sunday’s Super 8s second-round fixture between the Ulster champions and Kerry in Croke Park – but there are growing fears that he will miss the remainder of their Sam Maguire quest.

Gallagher was brought from team training last night to Letterkenny University Hospital for initial treatment.

The story was broken earlier today by Highland Radio, who described it as a "serious leg injury", and BBC Northern Ireland have subsequently reported that he has broken his ankle and is out for the season.

The Donegal county board was not in position to clarify the severity of Gallagher’s injury pending further assessment.

A holding statement from the board merely stated: "Highland Radio ran with a report this morning regarding a serious leg injury for Eoghan Ban Gallagher. At the moment CLG Dhún na nGall are not in a position to comment on this."

The statement requested that Declan Bonner’s management team and players be given "the space to concentrate on a very important game on Sunday", adding that management would be making no comment until after Sunday’s game.

