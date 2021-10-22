As expected, Donegal GAA has announced they will not be supporting Proposal B at tomorrow’s Special Congress in Croke Park.

Interestingly, it was the County Executive rather than the County Board delegates who made the decision.

In a letter to clubs the executive said: “The committee fully recognise and accept that change to the championship structures is required but are overwhelmingly agreed that neither Proposal A or Proposal B will deliver a fair and equitable change for all counties plus London and New York.

“We also cannot support any notion of amendments or tweaks being made to either proposal either on Saturday or subsequent to either of them being passed with a 60% majority.

“It is the firm position of Coiste Bainistiochta Dhun na nGall that updated and fresh proposals should be on the Clár of Congress 2022 in February that will deliver the championship structure all counties desire and will serve the Association well for many years into the future.”

Mayo and Derry also announced they will be voting against Proposal B while Carlow will be supporting the radical reform of the football championship.

Fifteen counties have now declared their support for Option B which has 41 votes in the bag. Presuming their Central Council delegates vote in accordance with the wishes of their clubs the Yes tally stands at 56.

So far, six counties (Galway, Mayo, Fermanagh, Armagh, Derry and Donegal) have declared their intention to oppose Option B which means that the No camp have 22 votes assuming their Central Council vote No as well.

Read More

However, the four remaining undeclared Ulster counties – Antrim, Monaghan, Tyrone and Cavan) – are expected to vote against, increasing the No tally total to 36.

Four counties (Kerry, Limerick, Waterford and Laois) – who between them have a voting strength of 14 – have left the decision to their delegates.

The only counties yet to declare are Dublin (5), Wicklow (2) and Kilkenny (2)

There are 183 votes in play, so in theory the Yes to Option B campaign needs 110 votes to secure the required 60 per cent majority. On the flip side, the ‘No’ to Option B needs just 74 votes to block the plan. However, it is unlikely that all 183 delegates will turn up.

Ultimately the destination of the 34 votes allocated to overseas units will probably decide the fate of the motion.