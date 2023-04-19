Donegal too strong for Fermanagh in Ulster MFC

Donegal didn’t have it all their own way, but Luke Barrett’s side claimed a deserved Ulster MFC win over Fermanagh in Ballybofey.

A goal by Dara Cathcart in the first half brought Fermanagh back from the brink and kept this one in the melting pot until Shane Callaghan’s late frees finally knocked the lights out.

When Gavin Doherty fired over the first off his three points, Donegal led 0-4 to 0-1 after only eight minutes.

Donegal reeled off four points in as many minutes to extend the advantage to six, 0-8 to 0-2, by the 20th minute.

Doherty landed two with Callaghan and the lively Luke Clerkin on target.

The hosts might’ve been out of sight a minute later but, after Clerkin superbly worked his way in close to the end-line, an inviting hand-pass across goal was batted down, but Conor McCahill blasted a powerful follow-up narrowly wide.

Out of nothing, Fermanagh were given something of a lifeline in the 23rd minute. A long ball found midfielder Cathcart in space behind the Donegal rearguard and the Kinawley man hammered past Padraig Mac Giolla Bhride, the home goalkeeper.

Clerkin and Callaghan steadied the wobbles again, but Fermanagh hung gamely to their coats for the remainder.

A splendid free from Naomh Columba man Callaghan spun Donegal into a five-point lead, but Mattie McDermott’s frees kept Fermanagh with a glimmer of hope.

With five minutes remaining, Conor Mulligan narrowed further at the deficit, but Dylan Mulholland issued an instant response to settle Donegal.

In added time, Callaghan tacked on his sixth of the night to extinguish any lingering chances of a late smash-and-grab by Fermanagh.

Scorers - Donegal: S Callaghan (4f) 0-6, G Doherty L Clerkin 0-3 each, D Mulholland (1f) 0-2, C McCahill 0-1.

Fermanagh: M McDermott (3f) 0-4, D Cathcart 1-0, C Mulligan, L McAnespy, M Burns 0-1 each.

Donegal - P Mac Giolla Bhride; D Gallagher, J Gribben, C McCrea; F Roarty, D Bennigan, L Clerkin; O Scanlon, L McGee; J Hegarty, S Callaghan, JJ Sweeney; D Mulholland, C McCahill, G Doherty. Subs: E Gallagher for Doherty (49), J Gallagher for Clerkin (52), S Ellison for Hennigan (60), P Doherty for Mulholland (60).

Fermanagh - C Brown; M Maguire, C Mulligan, C Jones; L McAnespy, O Swift, L King; D Cathcart, B Warnock; B Goodwin, D Flanagan, O Donohue; M Burns, D Chapman, M McDermott. Subs: D O’Connor for Goodwin (38), K Prior for Chapman (38), M Keenan for Maguire (60).

Referee - R Donoghue (Derry).