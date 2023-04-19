| 10°C Dublin

Close

Donegal too strong for Fermanagh in Ulster MFC

Donegal 0-15 Fermanagh 1-7

Shane Callaghan was the key man for Donegal. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Shane Callaghan was the key man for Donegal. Image: Sportsfile.

Shane Callaghan was the key man for Donegal. Image: Sportsfile.

Shane Callaghan was the key man for Donegal. Image: Sportsfile.

Donegal didn’t have it all their own way, but Luke Barrett’s side claimed a deserved Ulster MFC win over Fermanagh in Ballybofey.

A goal by Dara Cathcart in the first half brought Fermanagh back from the brink and kept this one in the melting pot until Shane Callaghan’s late frees finally knocked the lights out.

Most Watched

Privacy