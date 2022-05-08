Donegal strike late to see off Cavan and book place in Ulster final

Failure to deal with a delivery into their goalmouth ultimately floored Donegal in the first of the Covid Ulster finals 18 months ago in Armagh, giving Cavan a first and memorable provincial title in 23 years.

So it was ironic that Donegal got some element of revenge in Clones in much the same manner as this time Cavan were punished for hesitancy under the dropping ball as two last quarter goals put daylight between them in this Ulster semi-final.

Prior to the first strike from substitute Conor O'Donnell it had been delicately balanced, Patrick McBrearty putting Donegal ahead, 0-15 to 0-14 in the 57th minute.

Three minutes later Jamie Brennan, a constant thorn in the Cavan defence, saw an effort for a fifth point drop short but Killian Brady batted out and there was O'Donnell to meet first time with precision to give Donegal all the momentum.

They used it too with Jason McGee piling through short after to win a free which McBrearty converted before the corner-forward capitalised on Killian Clarke overreaching to gather a Niall O'Donnell point attempt that was also falling short for a second goal on 68 minutes.

There was no way back for Cavan after that who had been flagging anyway as they ran out of ideas in the final 15 minutes.

They didn't get the impact off the bench that Donegal either with Caolan McGonagle and both O'Donnells, Niall and Conor, contributing well.

But for a long time Cavan were in this and making their presence felt, leading at one stage in the first half by three points.

For them it's the Tailteann Cup, a competition that if they focus on they will be among the favourites to win in its inaugural running.

Patrick Lynch top scored for them with 0-6, three from frees, while Thomas Galligan and James Smith troubled the Donegal defence too.

Donegal will feel they can improve on this performance but there was good movement from their forwards, especially in the second half.

Cavan had some early momentum with Lynch posting a point from the throw in, not the first time in the half he would get out in front of Brendan McCole to score.

Some of Cavan's biggest moments came in defence as they thwarted Donegal runners, one from Clarke on McGee leading to a turnover to create their third point for a 0-3 to 0-2 lead, courtesy of a Lynch point after James Smith was fouled.

As the half progressed, Cavan's rhythm built and when Thomas Galligan hit back-to-back points, the second a majestic effort on 22 minutes that saw him do so well to control the ball through traffic and pivot on to his left, having scored off his right just two minutes earlier, they had opened that three-point lead, 0-8 to 0-5.

Cavan were vulnerable at times though and Brennan gave them plenty of trouble, hitting three of Donegal's nine first half points.

Eoghan Ban Gallagher's runs from deep also created gaps and won frees while Patrick McBrearty was a man with goal on his mind when he slipped on to Caolan Ward's reverse pass and saw space but was felled by Padraig Faulkner's high challenge, resulting in a yellow card and a free which McBrearty converted to make it 0-9 to 0-8.

Cavan had the best goal chance of the half though just after that when Smith fielded above Ryan McHugh and and unleashed a shot from close range which Shaun Patton, with the slightest of touches, deflected on to the crossbar. They also had a potential penalty claim early on when McKiernan went down after appearing to take a nudge from Hugh McFadden.

Cavan edged ahead at the beginning of the second half through Smith for a 0-10 to 0-9 lead but Donegal found their stride to hit four in succession for a 0-13 to 0-10 lead.

To their credit Cavan hung in and by the 57th minute they were level, 0-14 each, when McKiernan broke clear and on to a Lynch pass after Faulkner's disruptive tackle on Ciaran Thompson.

But from there Donegal showed experience and opportunism for another Ulster final.

Scorers - Donegal: P McBrearty 1-4 (0-2fs), M Murphy 0-5 (4fs), J Brennan 0-4, C O'Donnell 1-0, P Mogan, C Thompson, C McGonagle all 0-1 each.

Cavan: P Lynch 0-6 (3fs), G McKiernan (f), J Smith (1m) 0-3 each, T Galligan 0-2, R Galligan (f), G Smith 0-1 each.

Donegal: S Patton; S McMenamin, B McCole, C Ward; P Mogan, E Ban Gallagher, R McHugh; H McFadden, J McGee; C Thompson, S O'Donnell, M Langan; P McBrearty, M Murphy, J Brennan. Subs: C McGonagle for McFadden temp (36), E McFadden Ferry for Ward (50), C O'Donnell for Thompson (58), N O'Donnell for O'Donnell (65), A Doherty for Brennan (69), N McGee for Mogan (70)

Cavan: R Galligan; J McLoughlin, P Falukner, K Brady; C Brady, K Clarke, L Fortune; T Galligan, K Clarke; G Smith, C O'Reilly, C Madden; J Smith, P Lynch, G McKiernan. Subs: M O'Reilly for O'Reilly (44), O Kiernan for Madden (55), C O'Reilly for K Brady (65).