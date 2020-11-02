Donegal show more patience to grind it out

If there was any doubt about this Donegal team's capacity to win a high stakes knockout championship match, it should be eased after this grinding Ballybofey battle.

Having lost to Tyrone at the same venue in a winner-takes-all 'Super 8s' game in 2018 and again to Mayo in similar circumstances in Castlebar last year, those doubts had some justification.

But here they showed a mental and physical resolve that can take them a long way in this championship, at least out of Ulster for a first provincial three-in-a-row in the county's history.

And after that? They'll feel emboldened, not so much by what they achieved here but how they did it and what they had to dig deep to find.

Twice, in either half, they came from behind to wrestle control and for the closing 15 minutes, after Peter Harte had levelled for Tyrone to make it 1-11 each, they walked a tightrope that became increasingly unstable as weather conditions worsened and the MacCumhaill Park surface, particularly at the town end they were playing into in the second half, cut up badly.

Ciaran Thompson of Donegal kicks a point despite the attention of of Michael McKernan of Tyrone during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Donegal and Tyrone at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Ciaran Thompson of Donegal kicks a point despite the attention of of Michael McKernan of Tyrone during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Donegal and Tyrone at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In that context, possession almost felt like a liability with a vigilant Tyrone side always ready to pounce. With the swirling wind appearing to help the fast-breaking visitors, the threat of a mistake was ominous for Donegal.

And yet they slavishly kept faith in their possession game; even in these conditions that must have brought manager Declan Bonner's mind back to the 1993 Ulster final in Clones.

Time and again they switched play from wing to wing and always had a support runner, ensuring no one was isolated. They kept chasing and, ultimately, holding on to the ball for such long spells paid off.

Their orchestrators-in-chief, Ryan McHugh and Michael Murphy, didn't influence scores in the way that they normally would with Mattie Donnelly picking up Murphy for much of it while Conor Meyler tracked McHugh again.

Hugh McFadden of Donegal celebrates at the final whistle of the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Donegal and Tyrone at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Hugh McFadden of Donegal celebrates at the final whistle of the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Donegal and Tyrone at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

But when the game needed controlling they still generally set the temperature.

The win really sets up Donegal to escape the province, especially with Monaghan out of the competition, removing the only other counties to claim the Anglo-Celt Cup in the previous decade.

The manner of the response to their poor start and then the Tyrone goal seven minutes into the second half will really hearten them.

The goal shaped like a potential disaster for them with Eoghan Bán Gallagher failing to control goalkeeper Shaun Patton's short pass, allowing Darragh Canavan, on his championship debut, to nip in, gather and round Patton to sidefoot to an empty net.

Kieran McGeary of Tyrone following the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Donegal and Tyrone at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Kieran McGeary of Tyrone following the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Donegal and Tyrone at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It put Tyrone two points clear, 1-7 to 1-5, and left them in a really strong position. But Donegal's patience manifested in the next 10 minutes.

Rather than panic they played through their lines and crafted four successive points.

Tyrone got level twice more, 1-9 each and 1-11 each, and always looked like they could break easier for those scores.

But Donegal kept their nerve and the impact they got off the bench, first through Andrew McLean, then Oisín Gallen and finally Paddy McGrath helped get them over the line.

Murphy was held scoreless, a rarity in any game, but in his place, Ciarán Thompson stepped up impressively to nail seven points (five frees), two in that stretch.

Michael Langan also showed growing maturity. In addition to the 1-1 he plundered in the opening half he added a point and was always a safe haven for possession. Similarly, Hugh McFadden and Peadar Mogan adapted well to such difficult conditions.

Mogan's collect and go for the Donegal goal on 26 minutes was exemplary. Patton's kick-out had found him unmarked in enemy territory and he made quick haste to put in Langan for 1-2 to 0-5, wiping out Tyrone's early advantage before taking in a 1-5 to 0-6 interval lead.

Bonner felt they were the better side but had made life hard for themselves. "The goal we conceded was a poor goal, from a mistake, but I thought the response immediately after that was terrific but I think over the 75/76 minutes I felt we were the better side," he said.

Even at the end, Stephen McMenamin had to clear off his line after Conor McKenna had put Patton under pressure as he gathered a Richie Donnelly shot that was dropping short.

Tyrone will regret their indiscipline that prompted referee Joe McQuillan to twice move frees close to their goals, proximity that Thompson was happy to exploit.

"That's not acceptable. That shouldn't happen. Doesn't always happen, mind you we didn't get too many moved on," said Harte.

"But you shouldn't be giving easy opportunities to some when they are difficult ones. That's criminal in a game as tight as that. I would be disappointed in that, but that is the only thing I would be disappointed with," he added, commending his side's all-round effort.

He was also critical of the manner in which he felt McKenna was marked and suggested the officials didn't give the former AFL player proper protection.

McKenna, picked up by Neil McGee in the opening half and then McMenamin after McGee retired at half-time with an injury, was subdued but Harte felt there was a contributing factor.

The suggestion that McKenna was 'well-marshalled' was not how he would describe it.

"Marshalled sounds like something a job well done. If you were watching what was happening in the first half there, I don't think that was marshalling.

"I think that was man-handling and I don't think he got the correct protection he deserved from the officials. So marshal, yes, you can call it that. I would call it worse than that.

"I think they (linesmen) should be tuned in to see what goes on. The ball doesn't come near the line all that often. Line balls aren't their chief job, so there's lots of other things to look about, and I don't feel that that was looked at properly.

"And to end up with Conor McKenna getting booked, now that's a bit ridiculous I think, if people looked into the detail of that."

The win will mean more to Donegal in the circumstances than Kingspan Breffni Park in 2019 when they were more dominant.

This was ground out and asked serious questions of them. Their answers were positive and with Paddy McBrearty likely to be available next weekend, their case is strengthening.

Scorers - Donegal: C Thompson 0-7 (5f); M Langan 1-2; J Brennan 0-2; O Gallen, P Brennan 0-1 each. Tyrone: D Canavan 1-1; D McCurry 0-3 (1f); M Bradley 0-2; M Donnelly, C McKenna (f), P Harte, F Burns, N Morgan ('45) 0-1 each.

Donegal - S Patton; S McMenamin, J McKelvey, EB Gallagher; R McHugh, N McGee, P Brennan; C McGonagle, H McFadden; P Mogan, M Murphy; C Thompson; N O'Donnell, M Langan, K Brennan. Subs: E McHugh for McKelvey (24), A McLean for McGee (h-t), O Gallen for O'Donnell (43), P McGrath for Brennan (54), J McGee for McGonagle (71)

Tyrone - N Morgan; L Rafferty, R McNamee, M McKernan; T McCann, M Donnelly, M O'Neill; F Burns, B Kennedy; K McGeary, C McKenna, C Meyler; D McCurry, P Harte, D Canavan. Subs: M Bradley for McCurry (50), R Donnelly for O'Neill (52), P Hampsey for Kennedy (57), N Sludden for Canavan (63).

Ref - J McQuillan (Cavan)

