Donegal senior footballer tests positive for Covid-19

A member of the Donegal senior football squad has tested positive for Covid-19.

Collective training which resumed on Tuesday night has been suspended until the results of all the players' tests are available and the appropriate public health measures are implemented.

County Board PRO John McEniff said all the players were tested on Thursday night.

It was confirmed last night that one player who was asymptomatic had tested positive for the virus. It is anticipated that all the players’ results will be available within the next 24 hours.

Once a positive case is reported the public health authorities become involved. They decide whether those in contact with the individual are ‘casual’ or ‘close’ contacts.

Those who are deemed to be ‘close contacts’ have to undergo a Covid-19 test and are required to remain indoors and they cannot resume GAA activity until cleared by the health authorities.

Those in the ‘casual’ contact category are monitored but can continue to play football.

According to a Donegal GAA board statement "all the squad were tested for Covid-19 and one of the squad has had a positive result."

"These are difficult and trying times for all in the GAA and the wider community. CLG Dhún na nGall urge all club members, particularly players at all age levels, to adhere to the guidelines which have been set out and can be found on the Wellness tab on our website," concluded the short statement.

There has been a spike in positive Covid-19 cases in the Finn Valley area of Donegal in the last week. St Mary’s GAA club Convoy suspended all activity while awaiting the outcome of tests for club members and others in their community.

As a result their junior football championship semi-final against Letterkenny Gaels which was scheduled for Sunday afternoon was postponed.

Donegal have a gruelling schedule when the inter-county season resumes in four weeks’ time.

They face Tyrone (home) and Kerry (away) in their remaining two Allianz League ties before their Ulster quarter-final championship clash against Tyrone which is scheduled for Ballybofey on November 1.

Online Editors