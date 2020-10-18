Donegal secure Division 1 status for next year as Tyrone finish with 13 men

Rory Brennan of Tyrone receives a red card from referee Jerome Henry during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Donegal at MacCumhail Park. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

WHATEVER happens – or doesn’t – Donegal at least assured themselves of a place in Division 1 of the next instalment of the Allianz League.

Declan Bonner spoke at length with his Donegal squad about what the new normal would feel like.

Even that couldn’t have prepared them for the experience.

“We spoke about what it would be like and we are quite happy with the overall day,” observed Bonner as goals by Peadar Mogan and Jamie Brennan secured the vital win.

“There was a real focus in there. It was surreal coming in to play Tyrone.

“We were fit to walk from the hotel with not a being about. We had a job to do and I always knew that these lads were ready for a big challenge. They took on the challenge and met it. We’ll have a big, big test again in two weeks’ time.”

Then, they hope, the swords will cross in the Ulster SFC.

By that stage, Donegal will hope to have Patrick McBrearty and Michael Langan available and Tyrone should have Peter Harte to call upon.

The presence of Conor McKenna, in for a Red Hands senior debut after ending his AFL involvement with Essendon, has certainly added considerably to the deck shuffled by Mickey Harte.

McKenna scored a late consolation goal and a crunching collision with Donegal captain Michel Murphy was among the highlights of the afternoon.

“To think he turned in a performance like that on his first day out is very encouraging,” Harte enthused.

“That’s just his first game back in five years, you know, his first game at this level, he’s played a little bit of club football, but precious little.”

Donegal hit the opening goal after just eight minutes. Frank Burns, Tiernan McCann and Michael McKernan all bought the drop of Mogan’s shoulders and the St Naul’s man crashed past Niall Morgan.

In normal times, it was a moment that would’ve sent the electric currents sweeping around the old place.

Tyrone got level when Darren McCurry converted a penalty after McKenna was deemed to have been fouled by Stephen McMenamin.

Powered, though, by man of the match Ryan McHugh, Donegal resumed charge and were 1-9 to 1-6 in front by the interval.

Five minutes into the new half, Murphy – who weighed in with six points – sent Brennan on his way and his finish was right into Morgan’s bottom corner.

Bonner said: “The goals were top-class. They were both really good finishes. Our play in general wasn’t bad. We still have a bit to go. There was a natural bit of rustiness.

“We’re happy with the performance and happy with the attitude of the lads. They were absolutely brilliant.”

Murphy arrowed over from 50 metres before the red mist descended on Tyrone, who saw Kieran McGeary and Rory Brennan both sent off with Brennan possibly facing further sanction, appearing to put a hand on referee Jerome Henry.

As uncertainty abounds, Harte believes the completion of the championship is important.

He said: “The public at large need an autumn of good football. They’ll get excitement, they’ll get entertainment and something to turn their minds from Covid. People enjoy their football. They need something to look forward to. It would be a pity to take that away.”

SCORERS:

Donegal: M Murphy 0-6 (5f); J Brennan 1-2; P Mogan 1-0; R McHugh 0-3; N O’Donnell, C Thompson (2f) 0-2 each; C McGonagle, A McClean 0-1 each.

Tyrone: D McCurry (1-0 pen, 1f), C McKenna 1-2 each; L Rafferty 0-2; K McGeary, M McKernan (m), F Burns (m), N Morgan (f), C McCann (m), M Donnelly, D Mulgrew 0-1 each.

TEAMS -

DONEGAL – S Patton 7; E Gallagher 7, N McGee 7, S McMenamin 7; R McHugh 9, P Brennan 7, J Mac Ceallabhuí 7; H McFadden 7, C McGonigle 8; P Mogan 8, N O’Donnell 8, C Thompson 6; J Brennan 8, M Murphy 7, O Gallen 6. Subs: A McClean 7 for Gallen (45), J McGee 6 for McFadden (55), D Ó Baoill 6 for Mac Ceallabhuí (60), P McGrath 5 for P Brennan (64), C Ward 5 for Gallagher (70+2).

TYRONE – N Morgan 7; L Rafferty 7, R McNamee 6, R Brennan 5; T McCann 6, K McGeary 5, M McKernan 7; P Hampsey 6, F Burns 5; M Donnelly 7, C McKenna 7, D McCurry 7; N Sludden, C McCann 6, C Meyler 5. Subs: D Mulgrew 6 for Sludden (h-t), M O’Neill 6 for Burns (47), R O’Neill 6 for C McCann (48), B McDonnell 5 for Hampsey (61).

REF – J Henry (Mayo)

