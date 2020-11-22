| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Donegal must realise their potential

Colm O'Rourke

If Tipperary beat Cork to win the Munster final, it will be more of a mild surprise than a shock

Donegal&rsquo;s Hugh McFadden in action against Conor Rehill and Pádraig Faulkner of Cavan during last year&rsquo;s Ulster final. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Donegal&rsquo;s Hugh McFadden in action against Conor Rehill and Pádraig Faulkner of Cavan during last year&rsquo;s Ulster final. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Donegal’s Hugh McFadden in action against Conor Rehill and Pádraig Faulkner of Cavan during last year’s Ulster final. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Donegal’s Hugh McFadden in action against Conor Rehill and Pádraig Faulkner of Cavan during last year’s Ulster final. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Ancient civilisations crumbled, the Greeks, Romans, Carthaginians, Egyptians and many more. The decay started from within and they became easy prey for their enemies. Cavan and Meath have similarities in the football world. Once kings of all they surveyed, the sands of time have shifted unfavourably.

In the case of Cavan the wait for glory has been long and painful. They were last top dogs when black and white televisions were becoming popular. For Meath there was splash of colour, yet the teenagers who saw Meath dominate now have children, mortgages and lots of worldly concerns. They can tell their kids about great days and men who became giants in Croke Park. Yet memories dim over those two decades since Meath had a team that was feared and occasionally respected. If other empires disappeared without trace, that was not the case in either Meath or Cavan. The passionate love of football remains and that undying respect for the county jersey always gives hope.

Cavan have another stab at glory today in the Ulster final. Getting to that stage was a given for 40 years and the only question to be answered was who they would beat in the final. Now qualifying for the final is an achievement in itself and winning is something that is spoken about very quietly. The tradition of winning has given way to one of losing.

Privacy