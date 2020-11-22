Donegal must realise their potential

Ancient civilisations crumbled, the Greeks, Romans, Carthaginians, Egyptians and many more. The decay started from within and they became easy prey for their enemies. Cavan and Meath have similarities in the football world. Once kings of all they surveyed, the sands of time have shifted unfavourably.

In the case of Cavan the wait for glory has been long and painful. They were last top dogs when black and white televisions were becoming popular. For Meath there was splash of colour, yet the teenagers who saw Meath dominate now have children, mortgages and lots of worldly concerns. They can tell their kids about great days and men who became giants in Croke Park. Yet memories dim over those two decades since Meath had a team that was feared and occasionally respected. If other empires disappeared without trace, that was not the case in either Meath or Cavan. The passionate love of football remains and that undying respect for the county jersey always gives hope.

Cavan have another stab at glory today in the Ulster final. Getting to that stage was a given for 40 years and the only question to be answered was who they would beat in the final. Now qualifying for the final is an achievement in itself and winning is something that is spoken about very quietly. The tradition of winning has given way to one of losing.

That is unlikely to change today. Cavan can point to comeback wins against three Ulster counties in this championship already - Monaghan, Antrim and last Sunday against Down. None of those teams are in the same class as Donegal. Monaghan had Cavan on the ropes but were too conservative to finish them off, Antrim did not believe and Down must still wonder how they did not win. In all those matches there was one characteristic evident in the Cavan team which is more important than skill or fitness, that was bravery.

They have now stared defeat in the face three times and showed a relentless and passionate desire to succeed. Last weekend they were ten points behind close to half-time. Throwing caution to the wind, Cavan played a more old-fashioned style for the second half and just would not give in. It was a great match and it really was a pity that supporters were not there to witness it. The Cavan fans would have been hopping after it. No matter what happens today there is the certainty that the Cavan players will give everything.

One superb block by Pádraig Faulkner on an almost certain goal for Down's Jerome Johnston reflected the culture of sacrifice within the team, you have to put your neck on the line. That block down helped to win the game just as much as great points from Conor Madden or Thomas Galligan.

Cork's Luke Connolly. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Cork's Luke Connolly. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

All of these qualities will only get Cavan so far today. They meet a Donegal team who will be willing to do as much dirty work but have a greater spread of quality among their players. Last week they did not just beat Armagh, they annihilated them, running up a score of 1-22 that is very unusual for winter football. Thirteen players scored, it was men against boys. And men they are. There was no shortage of good food for the last decade in the houses of Thompson, Lanagan, O'Donnell, Gallagher, McGonagle or McFadden. And the whippets like the McHughs and Mogan have pure speed.

Add in the best full-back of the last decade, Neil McGee and captain Michael Murphy and you are getting close to an All-Ireland as well as an Ulster title. Murphy may not have been too impressive in the last two matches, but apart from being marked by two men, it was also noticeable from photos that some Armagh players had plenty to say to him. Not a very nice thing for any team to get a reputation for.

There is one big caveat for Donegal - they have won the last two Ulster championships but when it came to Croke Park football they were not there. So the question remains as to whether they are just an Ulster team or the genuine article. The absence of the Super 8 this year is a help in that regard.

Yet sometimes a team matures on the back of defeats as much as wins. What is noticeable this year is that the power, pace and competitiveness remains while there are now further additions. One of these is balance. Sometimes tall players struggle in wet conditions, losing their feet easily at this time of year and finding it difficult to get speed up quickly. That is not evident now while their handling and kicking of a wet ball is second only to Dublin. They are a team who are getting better and further improvement is probable.

Cavan have a problem now with kick-outs. Donegal will push right up and if Raymond Galligan kicks long to midfield it will be gobbled up by a forest of giants wearing green and yellow.

The same applies with the Donegal kick-out and Cavan might give up the restart to a short ball rather than have Shaun Patton finding his men deep in Cavan territory. Last Sunday the whole centre of the Cavan defence was wide open at times - and Killian Clarke needs a different type of hairstyle this week.

To win this game a lot of things would need to go very well for Cavan. They probably need a couple of goals at least. Donegal should be fed up with the word potential being used about them. They need a big step forward. I will be very surprised if they do not win with a bit in hand.

The Munster final may have lost a bit of its sheen today with the absence of Kerry, but in the world of Cork and Tipperary footballers it shines brighter than ever.

Obviously Cork start as hot favourites after slaying the dragon, but a review of recent results between these counties gives a slightly different picture.

In their February Allianz League meeting, Cork won by a point, 3-13 to 0-21. Cork won by three points last year and in 2017 Cork just scraped it in Páirc Uí Rinn. Granted the 2018 semi-final was easier, Cork won by 1-17 to 0-9. So the recent history of this fixture should make Cork players very nervous.

The catalyst for Cork wins recently has been Luke Connolly (left), two goals in this year's League meeting and 10 points in 2018.

When he came on against Kerry a couple of weeks ago he brought a bit of direction to an attack which was never going to shoot the lights out. Neither will they today. Whether he was injured the last day or this was some well thought out tactical plan is unclear. Whatever way, it worked and winners write the history, but it would be dicing with death to leave Connolly off at the start today.

Tipperary start with a powerful statement of intent. They wear the same green and white jersey as worn 100 years ago on Bloody Sunday in Croke Park. Nobody should underestimate the symbolism of the jersey and it will become a best-seller in Tipperary and farther afield.

So Tipperary have even greater motivation if that is needed. There are not too many players playing with Munster medals, so with Kerry off the pitch the road opens up to Croke Park and glory.

Tipperary have the two best forwards playing today, Conor Sweeney and Michael Quinlivan. Sweeney scored the point of the year against Limerick to bring the semi-final to extra time while Quinlivan has traded in goals for the last few years. Cork will keep at least one extra man back to curb their threat which will leave them a bit short up front. If Tipp throw in Colin O'Riordan of the Sydney Swans from the start they will get plenty of ball around the middle of the field, but a repeat of the defending against Limerick and this match will be one-sided in Cork's favour.

When the gold dust is shaken off the Kerry defeat it is quite apparent that Cork did not play particularly well and were just as guilty as Kerry of playing laterally and they created far fewer scoring chances. A big improvement and more direct play is needed.

This is no open and shut case. Tipperary were dreadful against Limerick for the first half of their semi-final but showed how they could play thereafter and Limerick are better than most people think. Cork may win, but I would not bet on it and if Tipperary get a victory it will, to me, only be a mild surprise and certainly not a shock.