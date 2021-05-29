Donegal leave it late to grab dramatic point in Armagh and march into League semi-final

Donegal kicked five of the last six points at the Athletic Grounds last night to secure a draw which guaranteed their Division 1 status for 2022 as well giving them a place in the league semi-final in two weeks’ time.

A win against the second placed team in Division 1 South will guaranteed Declan Bonner’s side a share of the title. There will be no final.

After Armagh substitute Tiernan Kelly struck a 56th minute goal to give Armagh a 1-15 to 1-11 lead, their 450 fans saws sight of the promised land. But inspired by Paddy McBrearty — who finished with an 0-8 tally — Donegal pinned Armagh in their own half and got the award for their high press..

The GAA decided that league finals would only be played between teams not involved in provincial championship games the following weekend. Donegal meet Down in the preliminary round of the Ulster championship on June 27, a week after the league final.

Armagh can still keep their place in the top flight for another season if they win their play-off game against the fourth placed team in Division 1 South in a fortnight.

Armagh were seeking their first win in either league or championship over Donegal since thrashing them in the 2010 All-Ireland qualifiers — a result which paved the way for the appointment of Jim McGuinness and a transformation in Donegal’s fortunes.

Meanwhile, Donegal were aiming to win a game without having Michael Murphy starting for the first time since beating Clare in the opening round of the Division 2 league in January 2019.

Despite announcing a team at noon Donegal made three changes — but didn’t announce one of them until the game was underway. Stephen McManamon, Eoin McGettigan and Eoin McHugh replaced Murphy, Oisin Gallen and the side’s other veteran full back Neil McGee.

Armagh were missing two thirds of their full-back line with Ryan Kennedy and Aidan Forker side-lined through injury while Paddy Burns, who came on as a replacement against Tyrone last weekend, wasn’t fit to start either.

Even though Paddy McBrearty sliced through the Armagh defence and the home side failed to secure their first two restarts, they settled and utterly dominated the first quarter, establishing a 0-5 to 0-1 advantage.

In the absence of Murphy Donegal looked clueless up front and made no headway against a packed 15-man Armagh defence.

Team captain Stefan Campbell, whose missed penalty against Tyrone proved costly last weekend, was on fire, hitting three points from play.

Donegal finally got some traction hitting three points in row from Ryan McHugh, Michael Langton and Niall O’Donnell (free) before Armagh replied with a brace, the second coming after Donegal messed a first kick-out.

Eoin McGettigan was causing headaches for Armagh’s James Morgan and was fouled and McBrearty converted and added another from play. But Campbell’s influence at the other end was even more pronounced and he won a 33rd minute free which Rian O’Neill converted.

On the stroke of half time Oisin O’Neill hit his second point — a brilliant effort from long range to give his side a 0-10 to 0-6 half time advantage with Campbell playing a pivotal role in six of those scores — he hit three from play, provided an assist for another and was fouled for two converted frees.

Though Ciaron O’Hanlon extended Armagh’s lead immediately after the break Armagh were rocked by a brilliant individual goal from Michael Langton in the 40th minute. Armagh roared back with a brace of points including a third from play from Oisin O’Neill.

It was back to a two-point game at the water break (0-14; 1-9) after a brace of McBrearty points but Donegal’s shooting was very erratic in the third quarter as they hit four wides.

But the fraying nerves of the Armagh fans were settled in the 56th minute when Campbell provided the final assist for substitute Kelly to drive past Shaun Patton from close range to give them a four-point cushion.

With McBrearty playing a starring role, Donegal refused to raise the white flag, They outscored Armagh 0-4 to 0-1 in the next 10 minutes to leave the minimum between the sides as the clock ticked towards the 70th minute.

A Donegal high press on the Armagh kick-out pinned them inside their own half and Niall O’Donnell tied up the scores in the third of six minutes of injury-time and they ran down the clock to take the point they needed to secure their place in the top flight next season. After a heroic effort, Armagh face a relegation play-off.

Scorers — Armagh: T Kelly 1-1, R Grugan 0-3 (2f), S Campbell 0-4, O O’Neill 0-3, J Morgan, R O’Neill (1f), C O’Hanon, R McQuillan, J Hall 0-1 each.

Donegal: P McBrearty 0-8 (3f), C O’Donnell 0-2 (1f), M Langton 1-1, C Thompson, R McHugh, M Langan, C Ward.

Armagh: B Hughes; R Finn, J Morgan, G McCabe; C Mackin, A McKay, C O’Hanlon; N Grimley, J Og Burns; J Hall, R O’Neill, R McQuillan; R Grugan, O O’Neill, S Campbell. Subs: C Turbitt for Morgan ht; T Kelly for McQuillan (41), P Hughes for Finn (65), A Murrin for Burns 70 + 3, J Grugan for O O’Neill 70 +5

Donegal: S Patton; EB Gallagher, E McHugh, B McCole; R McHugh, P Brennan, P Mogan; H McFadden, C McGonagle; C Thompson, E McGettigan, M Langan; P McBrearty, S McMenamin, N O’Donnell. Subs: O MacNeilis for Brennan (41), C O’Donnell for McGettigan (41), C Ward for E McHugfh (56) (blood sub), J Magee for McFadden (60), E O’Donnell for Thompson 70 +1.

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).