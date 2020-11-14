Donegal issue All-Ireland statement of intent with demolition of Armagh

Donegal manager Declan Bonner congratulates Eoin McHugh after the win over Armagh in the Ulster semi-final. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

AN entirely dominant Donegal side booked their place in the Ulster final by wiping a feeble Armagh side off the Kingspan Breffni pitch.

If Declan Bonner’s side are to be seen as the last great hope to take down Dublin, then their credentials are underlined by this performance.

By the first ten minutes, the left side of Donegal’s team were all on the score-sheet. More damning was how two of those scores were generated, a Stefan Campbell attempt for Armagh dropped short and finishing with a Jamie Brennan point. Oisin O’Neill then hit the post and after Hugh McFadden cut out a dangerous pass from Rory Grugan they worked it upfield for a Peadar Mogan point.

An Aidan Forker sally forward was cut out and eventually became a mark for the elegant Caolan McGonigle to leave it 0-5 to 0-2 at the first water break, the Armagh points coming from two Rian O’Neill frees.

What was most apparent from the start was the superior strength of Donegal and how they forced turnovers, Paul Brennan on Stephen Sheridan an example of a free called in his favour that could easily have gone the other way.

They held a high line and forced Armagh to come over the blockade. For a team that have put considerable time and dedication into their physical development, it will be disappointing for Armagh how they were constantly turned over and lost possession in close quarters.

In the second quarter Donegal turned up the heat, adding 1-6 to their tally. With their bench loudly encouraging referee David Coldrick that Armagh goalkeeper Blaine Hughes was taking too long on his restarts, banging on seats for added emphasis, they made hay. Michael Langan caught two consecutive kick-outs that were turned into points for Ryan McHugh and Niall O’Donnell. O’Donnell and McFadden claimed marks and stroked them over.

On 33 minutes, the writing was writ large. A high ball into Murphy was cut out by Forker, but Mogan was alive to the break, carrying the ball in close before unleashing a left footed drive past Hughes. Donegal led 1-12 to 0-3 at the interval.

Armagh put Andrew Murnin and Jemar Hall in at half-time, but Murnin lasted only 12 minutes. They had a free and a ‘45’ from Rian O’Neill and got their first score from play on 48 minutes through Jamie Clarke.

Donegal began to take things at their leisure with an Ulster final just eight days away — bringing Paddy McBrearty into action when he came on as a sub on 50 minutes and with his first touch fisted the ball over the bar.

Michael Murphy got his first score of the championship on 56 minutes from a free, a remarkable statistic given the previous dependence on his scoring returns.

The Donegal bench even stopped calling time on Blaine Hughes’ kickouts as the game limped to the inevitable conclusion.

A number of points were converted by Armagh late on, sub Conor Turbitt showing why he might have been chanced earlier. By the end 13 Donegal players got on the score-sheet. They will meet the winners of the Cavan-Down semi-final in the Athletic Grounds.

Scorers – Donegal: P Mogan 1-2; M Langan 0-3; R McHugh, J Brennan, C McGonigle (1m), C Thompson (1f), N O’Donnell (1m), M Murphy (2f) 0-2 each; EB Gallagher, H McFadden (m), P McBrearty, O Gallen, A McClean 0-1 each. Armagh: R O’Neill 0-7 (6f, 1 45); J Clarke, C Turbitt (1m) 0-2 each; O O’Neill, N Grimley (m) 0-1 each.

Donegal: S Patton; S McMenamin, N McGee, EB Gallagher; R McHugh, P Brennan, P Mogan; H McFadden, C McGonigle; C Thompson, N O’Donnell, M Langan; E McHugh, M Murphy, J Brennan. Subs: J McKelvey for McMenamin (3), A McClean for P Brennan (44), P McBrearty for J Brennan (50), J McGee for McFadden (52), O Gallen for E McHugh (59).

Armagh: B Hughes; P Burns, R Kennedy, J Morgan; C O’Neill, A Forker, M Shields; O O’Neill, S Sheridan; R Grugan, G McCabe, S Campbell; J Clarke, R O’Neill, J Óg Burns. Subs: N Grimley for Sheridan (30), J Hall for C O’Neill (h-t), A Murnin for J Óg Burns (h-t), E Rafferty for Murnin (47), C Turbitt for Grugan (52).

Ref: D Coldrick (Meath).

Online Editors