Donegal GAA chiefs remaining tight-lipped about the candidates to be their next senior football manager

DONEGAL chiefs are remaining tight-lipped about the possible identity of their next senior football manager as well as the personnel involved in the selection committee to appoint Declan Bonner's successor.

The nominations for the high-profile post closed on Monday night and while there had been no candidates officially in the race just days before the deadline, there are understood to now be handful of names in the mix.

Those eyeing the position will not be made public, though, while the identities of the three-person committee will also be kept under lock and key after Donegal officials confirm the make-up of the trio later this week.

“We will not be making any further statement on the matter,” Donegal chairman Mick McGrath told donegallive.ie. “The deadline passed on Monday at 6pm and interested parties, whose identities will remain confidential, will be spoken to in due course.

"We will now follow the process which we had laid out last month at county committee, by first establishing a three-person committee.”

Bonner led Donegal to back-to-back Ulster SFC titles in his first two seasons (2018 and '19) but his five-year reign – his second time at the helm – concluded last month in the wake of their All-Ireland Qualifier defeat to Armagh.

While county board chiefs are not releasing any details about applicants, Donegal legend Martin McHugh, Donegal ladies boss Maxi Curran and 2012 All-Ireland winner Rory Kavanagh are just some of the possible names being bandied around.