Donegal face relegation as Mayo end their losing streak

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea is tackled by Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton, right, and Caolan McGonagle during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mayo won for the first time on Donegal soil to plunge Paddy Carr's men into the relegation quick sands.

After an 11-point loss in Ballybofey, only a mathematical miracle can extend Donegal's top-flight stay into a fifth year.

Just two minutes into the second half, Ryan O'Donoghue cut a swathe through the home defence and slipped beyond Shaun Patton and put the game out of Donegal's reach.

O'Donoghue's goal put Mayo 1-11 to 0-6 in front and Donegal, who took Oisín Gallen into the action at half-time, were staring into the abyss.

Patton saved from Fionn McDonagh in the eighth minute to keep his sheet clean and prevent Mayo from grabbing an early confidence boost.

Goalkeeper Colm Reape clipped over a '45 and when Aidan O'Shea popped over soon after, Mayo led 0-4 to 0-2.

Donegal hauled themselves level as Ciarán Thompson converted two frees in the space of a minute.

Yet, Mayo kicked seven points to Donegal's two across the last 20 minutes of the first half.

Matthew Ruane was in splendid form and a monster effort by the Breaffy man had Mayo 0-9 to 0-5 ahead in the 31st minute.

With O'Shea and O'Donoghue points sandwiching Donegal's sole riposte, a Michael Langan free, Mayo's 0-11 to 0-6 half-time advantage felt handsome.

When O'Donoghue struck gold on the resumption, it was confirmation.

Scorers – Donegal: C Thompson (2f), M Langan (2f) 0-3 each, E Gallaghan, J Brennan, O Gallen 0-1 each. Mayo: R O'Donoghue 1-3 (1f), A O'Shea 0-4 (2f), M Ruane 0-3, P Durcan, J Flynn 0-2 each, C Reape ('45), J Carney, P Towey 0-1 each.

Donegal: S Patton; M Curran, C Ward, C McColgan; C Thompson, B McCole, E Gallagher; C McGonagle, J McGee; M Langan, D O Baoill, C O'Donnell; H McFadden, J Brennan, P Mogan. Subs: O Gallen for McColgan (h-t), J Mac Ceallabhuí for Mogan (43), R O'Donnell for Thompson (52), J Bradley-Walsh for Brennan (60), K Barrett for Gallen (62).

Mayo: C Reape; J Coyne, D McBrien, S Callinan; S Coen, C Loftus, P Durcan; M Ruane, D O'Connor; F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn; A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue. Subs: T Conroy for Carr (46), K McLaughlin for McDonagh (52), P O'Hora for Coyne (62), B Tuohy for O'Connor, P Towey for O'Donoghue (both 69)

Ref: S Hurson (Tyrone).