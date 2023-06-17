Donegal edge Monaghan to seal vital home advantage

All-Ireland SFC: Donegal 0-19 Monaghan 0-17

Donegal secured second place in their group and a home tie in next weekend’s preliminary quarter-final after getting the better of Ulster neighbours Monaghan in an entertaining encounter at Healy Park yesterday.

The winners were the better side in the opening period and deservedly led 0-13 to 0-9 at the interval. Monaghan struggled at times to keep up with the pace of the game but in the second half they played a lot better and forced Donegal into holding on to ensure their next game will be in Ballybofey.

Monaghan, meanwhile, are still in the championship but they face a tricky away game next weekend were they could potentially face Tyrone or Kerry.

The game began at a fast pace with both sides sharing the opening 10 points inside a quarter of an hour. Conor O’Donnell, Jamie Brennan and Daire Ó Baoill all edged Donegal in front with Michael Bannigan, Gary Mohan and Conor Boyle levelling each time for Monaghan.

O’Donnell then burst through for the lead point for Donegal as they began to get on top. Ciaran Thompson converted a close in free before a brilliant cross-field pass from Brennan picked out Odhran Doherty who made it 0-8 to 0-5.

Ryan McAnespie hit a good score from out on the left wing to end a barren spell for Monaghan but it was Donegal who continued to look the better side. O’Baoil and Oisín Gallen swapped points with Darren Hughes and Jack McCarron before Thompson left three between the sides.

With the interval approaching, Donegal kept their foot on the gas with a quality point from distance from midfielder Caolan McGonagle followed by a Gallen score from a free. Monaghan did have the final say of the half with a mark from full-forward Mohan, but they had it all to do in the second period as they trailed by four.

Gallen increased that advantage on the restart from a straightforward placed ball before the same player took a superb effort from play. Monaghan though stuck to the task in hand and they cancelled those two scores out thanks to a McCarron free and a fine effort from play from Michael Bannigan.

Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan was then caught out a long way from goal as Donegal countered with O’Donnell charging down the field on a 60m run but he fired over the bar.

O’Donnell and McCarron swapped points before Monaghan controlled the next quarter of an hour as they held their opponents scoreless.

McCarron converted a mark after a Beggan pass before the same player pointed with his weaker right boot. Monaghan now had their tails up with only a score between the sides. Brennan ended Donegal’s barren spell from a free but Stephen O’Hanlon and centre half back Conor Boyle helped reduce the deficit to two.

A superb long-range free from Donegal keeper Shaun Patton helped lift the siege but Monaghan kept pressing in the seven additional minutes that were indicated, although all they could muster was a free from substitute Conor McManus as Donegal held out.

Scorers — Donegal: O Gallen 0-4 (2f); D Ó Baoill, J Brennan (1f), C Thompson (1f), C O’Donnell 0-3 each; S Patton (f), C McGonagle, O Doherty 0-1 each. Monaghan: J McCarron 0-5 (3f, 1m); G Mohan 0-3 (1f); M Bannigan, D Hughes, C Boyle 0-2 each; S O’Hanlon, R McAnespie, C McManus (f) 0-1 each.

Donegal: S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, C McColgan; C Ward, E Bán Gallagher, S McMenamin; C McGonagle, H McFadden; D Ó Baoill, J Brennan, C Thompson; O Doherty, O Gallen, C O Donnell. Subs: J Molloy for Ward, P McBrearty for Gallen, R O’Donnell for O’Baoill.

Monaghan: R Beggan; R O’Toole, K Duffy, R Wylie; K O’Connell, C Boyle, C McCarthy; K Gallagher, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, M Bannigan, R McAnespie; J McCarron, G Mohan, D Hughes. Subs: C McManus for Gallagher, S McCarthy for Lavelle, K Hughes for D Hughes, C Lennon for O’Connell, F Hughes for McCarron.

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).