Donegal ease to Ulster MFC victory over Down

Donegal 3-18 Down 0-7

Rampant Donegal eased to a comfortable Ulster MFC win over Down in Newry.

Shane Callaghan posted 1-8 as Luke Barrett’s team won for the second time in five days following Wednesday’s victory over Fermanagh.

