Donegal ease to Ulster MFC victory over Down

Rampant Donegal eased to a comfortable Ulster MFC win over Down in Newry.

Shane Callaghan posted 1-8 as Luke Barrett’s team won for the second time in five days following Wednesday’s victory over Fermanagh.

Just three minutes in, Donegal were already well on their way when leading 1-2 to no score.

Jack Hegarty, son of former Donegal senior star Michael, arrowed his way through and slammed past Niall Howlett for the opening goal.

Hegarty pounced in style when Donegal won the kick-out after Dylan Mulholland converted a free.

Callaghan and Conor McCahill stretched the Donegal lead and it took a fine stop by Howlett to keep out a blistering drive by Mulholland.

Down, though, were powerless to prevent McCahill from netting when he powerfully finished after taking an excellent pass by the ever-threatening Luke Clerkin.

Callaghan, McCahill and John James Sweeney kept the scoreboard ticking as Donegal showed no mercy.

At half-time, Donegal, the Ulster Minor League winners, let by a whopping 17 points, 2-13 to 0-2, and were good value for that margin.

As they had done the first, Donegal began the second-half in deadly fashion and Naomh Columba forward Callaghan cleverly tucked past Howlett for a third goal.

Scorers - Down: R Magorrian 0-6 (4f), J McFerran 0-1. Donegal: S Callaghan 1-8 (3f), C McCahill 1-3, J Hegarty 1-0, D Mulholland 0-3 (3f), JJ Sweeeny 0-2, L Clerkin, O Scanlon 0-1 each.

Down: N Howlett; K Toner, C Keenan, D McMahon; L Rafferty, D Leggatt, D Doherty; D McAleenan, L Quinn; DJ Farrell, D Poland, B Cassidy; B McEvoy, R Magorrian, J McFerran. Subs: P Woods for Cassidy (22), C Clerkin for Rafferty (h-t), T O’Hanlon for Poland (h-t), D Saulf for Legget (45) C McPoland for Farrell (47).

Donegal: P McBride; D Gallagher, J Gribben, C McCrea; F Roarty, D Hennigan, L Clerkin; O Scanlon, L McGee; J Hegarty, S Callaghan, JJ Sweeney; D Muloholland, C McCahill, G Doherty. Subs: E Scott for Callaghan (40), R Maher for Clerkin (41), E Gallagher for Doherty (42), J Gallagher for McGee (50), D Browne for Mulholland (53),

Referee: J Lewis (Fermanagh).