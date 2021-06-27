Donegal crush Down in another championship hammering but concern remains after Michael Murphy injury

Michael Murphy came off injured in the first half of Donegal's win over Down. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

No deviation in Newry from the recurring theme over the weekend. Donegal did to Down in an Ulster quarter-final what Kerry had done to Clare and Mayo had done to Sligo elsewhere the evening before.

Even the loss of their leader Michael Murphy to what looked like a recurrence of a hamstring injury just before half-time failed to derail a rampant Donegal team who finished with a 16-point win over a very disappointing home team.

Notwithstanding last year's November aberration, the teams at the top really don't hang about on days like this against weaker opponents any more.

Murphy left the operation in good hands with Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty leading the charge.

McHugh landed four points from half-back as he picked his moments to join the attack with precision while

McBrearty stepped up to hit 1-6, his second half goal coming at a time when the result was already long decided but a good lift for him nonetheless with the accuracy of his finish.

Murphy, back after missing the last five weeks with the hamstring injury picked up against Monaghan in the league, signalled some concern to the Donegal sideline over the same issue - he subsequently had his upper left leg strapped - towards the end of the first half and made way for Jamie Brennan thereafter, presumably with a view to further down the line in this championship.

His replacement's impact was almost immediate as he tidied up after Eoghan McFadden Ferry's pressure on Caolan Mooney forced the Down midfielder to spill a kick-out, presenting Brennan with a clear path to goal on 33 minutes, which he exploited for a 1-13 to 0-7 lead.

Any lingering hope that Down, in the absence of Murphy, could get a foothold evaporated as another championship formality emerged.

Down had been heavily reliant on Barry O'Hagan in the first half and he was largely a lone threat up front as he posted six points, three from play, one from a superbly taken mark and a further two points from frees, one of which was for a foul on himself.

Donegal were four points clear before O'Hagan registered his first point to get the home side off the mark and while they struggled off their own kick-out at times, they were able to generate some momentum to keep in touch, closing to 0-8 to 0-6 by the 23rd minute.

But Donegal had far greater fluency. Murphy had been pivotal early on while McBrearty beside him continued to build on his recent good form.

When Murphy left they were 0-11 to 0-7 ahead but by the break it was 1-15 to 0-8 in their favour with Stephen McMenamin black-carded, reducing them to 14 players for the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

Down did get some consolation when Mooney finished with a goal after a blistering run onto Kerr's fisted pass over the top and they went close on a few occasions after.

Late on Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton made a spectacular close-range save from Down substitute Stephen McConville, having earlier denied Ryan McEvoy. O'Hagan also saw a half-goal chance flash across the Donegal goalmouth.

But it was poor and sporadic from Down as Donegal continued to pick their moments and the space they required with ease.

Down lost Gerard McGovern to a straight red card in the 47th minute for his challenge on Michael Langan, compounding another difficult day for them.



Scorers - Donegal: P McBrearty 1-6 (0-2fs), M Langan (1f, 1 45), R McHugh 0-4 each J Brennan 1-1, P Mogan 0-3, M Murphy 0-2 (1f), C Thompson, E McHugh, C O'Donnell, E O'Donnell, N O'Donnell all 0-1 each.

Down: B O'Hagan 0-8 (3fs, 1m), C Mooney 1-0, L Kerr 0-2 (1f), J Guinness, D O'Hagan 0-1 each.

Donegal: S Patton; B McCole, N McGee, S McMenamin; EB Gallagher, H McFadden, R McHugh; E McFadden Ferry, C McGonagle; C Thompson, N O'Donnell, M Langan; P McBrearty, M Murphy, P Mogan.

Subs: E McHugh for McCole (25), J Brennan for Murphy inj (29), E O'Donnell for Thompson (52), C O'Donnell for N O'Donnell (55), P Brennan for McGee (63).



Down: R Burns; P Fegan, G McGovern, G Collins; P Laverty, D O'Hagan, D Guinness; C Mooney, R McEvoy; L Kerr, C Doherty, B O'Hagan; C McCrickard, L Middleton, C Quinn.

Subs: D Savage for Middleton (41), S McConville for McEvoy (41), J Guinness for Kerr inj (46), C McCartan for Fegan (55), K McKernan for for McCrickard (58).



Referee: M Deegan (Laois)