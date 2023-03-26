Donegal complete miserable week with relegation from Division One after Roscommon defeat

Roscommon 0-21 Donegal 0-9

Hugh McFadden of Donegal in action against, Roscommon players, from left, Ruaidhrí Fallon, Enda Smith, David Murray and Brian Stack

Donnchadh Boyle

A miserable week for Donegal GAA was compounded after their relegation from the top-flight was confirmed with defeat to Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park.