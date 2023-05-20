Donegal come from behind to lower Banner

All-Ireland SFC Group 4: Donegal 0-14 Clare 0-9

Conor O'Donnell of Donegal in action against Cian O'Dea of Clare during the All-Ireland SFC game at Cusack Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Aidan O’Rourke’s Donegal side brought it back from three points down at half-time to overcome Colm Collins Clare side on a warm afternoon in Ennis in the opening round in Group 4 of the All-Ireland series.

Trailing 0-6 points to 0-3 at half-time, the Munster finalists were cruising throughout the opening 30 minutes of the match following their final defeat to Kerry less than a month ago.

They opened the game with the first three points, with two coming from half-forward Pearse Lillis and the third from the GAA Player of the Month for April Keelan Sexton, who had a tough battle inside with full-back Brendan McCole.

Defensively the Tír Conaill men were second best for the opening half, failing to lay any sort of tackles on what looked like a rejuvenated Clare side.

It took them 13 minutes to land their opening score, with Ciaran Thompson finding space to put the ball over the bar and boost the confidence of the away side.

If not for Shaun Patton in goals, Donegal would have been out of sight early on, with long balls troubling the full back line, with Eoin Cleary tremendously unfortunate not to place the ball in the net inside the opening 20 minutes.

Donegal came back into the game with two points before half-time coming from Oísin Gallen and Eoghan Ban Gallagher, who had a goal chance of his own missed minutes earlier when he was one on one with the ‘keeper but opted to pass it outside to John Ross Molloy who failed to catch the ball.

Clare, however, for all their talent, didn’t have the fitness to stay with Donegal in the second half with Gallen and Thompson each hitting three points apiece.

But it was the introduction of Jason McGee and Luke McGlynn in the second half that made the difference as Donegal plucked away at the scores with Caolan McGonagle, Hugh McFadden and McGlynn all finding the target.

No more goal chances came from either side as Clare only managed three points in the second half, with Emmet McMahon at 11, the only player providing any sort of threat.

McMahon did land two points of his own but by this stage they were playing second fiddle, as Donegal marched out of Ennis with a five-point victory.

Donegal will now face Derry at home in two-weeks’ time while Clare travel to Monaghan.

Scorers – Donegal: C Thompson and O Gallen 0-4 each; C McGonagle 0-2; H McFadden, L McGlynn, R O’Donnell and E Ban Gallagher 0-1 each. Clare: E McMahon (1f) E Cleary (2fs) and P Lillis 0-2 each; K Sexton, D Bohannon and A Griffin 0-1 each.

Donegal - S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, JR Molloy; C Ward, E Ban Gallagher, O Doherty; C McGonagle, R O’Donnell; D O’Baoill, J Brennan, C Thompson, O Gallen, H McFadden, C O’Donnell. Subs: J McGee for Molloy (HT), C McColgan for Ward (49 mins), L McGlynn for O’Donnell (55 mins), M O’Reilly for Doherty (73 mins).

Clare - S Ryan; R Lanigan, C Brennan, C Rouine; C Russell, J Malone, C O’Dea; C O’Connor, D O’Neill; D Walsh, E McMahon, P Lillis; E Cleary, K Sexton, P Collins. Subs: D Bohannon for Collins (22 mins), A Griffin for O’Connor (48 mins) B McNamara for O’Neill (53 mins), I Ugweu for Walsh (68 mins), M McInerney for O’Dea (68 mins).