Donegal are trapped in a game plan that is doomed to failure

With championship resuming last weekend, the fabled RTÉ half-time competitions have returned. First up, the Donegal-Down game.

Q. Which famous Gaelic football county has lost five All-Ireland finals since 2012?

Is it:

a) Mayo

b) Hellmann’s Mayo-nnaise

c) May old acquaintance be forgot

d) May day

Texts cost €3. No dogs, no Northerners.

Prize: One night B&B (breakfast not included) at Castlebroad B&B, Co Longford, between November 9 and November 15, 2021. Midweek nights only. Friday, Saturday, Sunday not included. No Northerners.

Next up, Clare v Waterford in the hurling championship. Half-time competition.

Q. Which hurling county is nicknamed ‘The Cats’?

Is it:

a) Kilkenny

b) Killinascully

c) Killyman Creamery

d) Cheshire Cats

Texts cost €3.50. Not open to members of ISIS or Northerners.

Prize: Day pass for two adults for Arran Island Donkey Sanctuary, any midweek day in October. Pass includes tea or coffee for two. Ferry not included. Identification essential. No pets or Northerners.

The previous day, Mayo kick-started the annual championship farce by beating Sligo on a 3-23 to 0-12 scoreline (a 20-point winning margin) before Kerry beat Clare by 3-22 to 1-11 (only the 17 points between them in this cracker). Peter Keane said afterwards, “it could have gone either way”, which would indeed have been the case if Clare had managed to score an extra 18 points.

Next up, Kerry have Tipperary, who are in Division 4 and haven’t beaten Kerry in the Munster championship since July 8 . . . 1928. On the plus side, it is not yet a full century since Tipp last beat them (only the 93 years) which will no doubt be a source of comfort for Tipperary folk.

As for the Donegal-Down game, Donegal have perfected the art of going backwards and sideways, so it is all going to end in anti-climax for them. The decision to start Michael Murphy with a dodgy hamstring was the worst sporting gaffe since Michelle Smith handed the drug testers a vial of whiskey as a urine sample. Michael is gone now and there must be serious question marks over management.

It was utterly pointless to risk him in this game. Down are no threat since they stopped playing Gaelic football. Instead, they solo run and hand-pass and run about at speed not doing very much.

The chief statistics officer from the Guinness Book of Records was in the stand at Newry last Sunday as they won their way into the record books, breaking their own previous record of soloing and hand-passing by almost 15 per cent.

I counted one kick-pass by a Down player in the entire game. They did not do anything unexpected. They did not trust themselves. They did not play with adventure. They did not try to win the game. Instead, they are trapped in a game plan that is doomed to failure, soloing and hand-passing to dull, depressing nothingness.

They are the Albert Camus of Gaelic football. Life is meaningless. Football is meaningless. Turn up, labour through a pointless 70 minutes. Go home. Lie awake, staring at the ceiling, contemplating the absurdity of human existence. Man’s desire for significance crushed by the coldness of the universe.

At full-time, another RTÉ competition.

Q Which county completed a six in-a-row of senior football All-Irelands in 2020?

Is it:

a) Dublin

b) Fish and chips

c) North Korea

d) The Fields of Athenry (club edit)

Texts cost €3. Northerners can f**k off.

Prize: A litre of holy water from Knock Shrine (bottle not included). Winner please send empty litre bottle in stamped addressed envelope. Include sanitary certificate from certified laboratory.

This weekend, the big game is today, Wexford against Dublin. The bookies’ handicap is Dublin at a mere +24. Popcorn and Coca-Cola at the ready for that one.

In Ulster, meanwhile, Armagh take on . . . Antrim. Kieran Donaghy, Armagh’s assistant coach, told The Irish News last week that he was very worried about Antrim. “They haven’t lost a game this year. They’ve won all types of tight games that have been very difficult.” He didn’t add “in Division 4” but yerra, reality has no place in Kerry plámás. ‘It could go either way,’ merely depends on your definition of either way.

Connacht plods on. Galway and Roscommon today. And as for Mayo, they are readying themselves for a dream Connacht semi-final with Leitrim next week.

Championship weekends used to be such fun. Now, all we have are memories. And for Northerners (and dogs), quizzes we can’t enter.