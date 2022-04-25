| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Donegal are flirting with me again - the Murphy Goggles make them look gorgeous

Conán Doherty

Donegal's Michael Murphy takes on Armagh's Niall Grimley during their Ulster SFC quarter-final at Páirc Mac Cumhaill in Ballybofey yesterday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Donegal's Michael Murphy takes on Armagh's Niall Grimley during their Ulster SFC quarter-final at Páirc Mac Cumhaill in Ballybofey yesterday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Donegal's Michael Murphy takes on Armagh's Niall Grimley during their Ulster SFC quarter-final at Páirc Mac Cumhaill in Ballybofey yesterday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Donegal's Michael Murphy takes on Armagh's Niall Grimley during their Ulster SFC quarter-final at Páirc Mac Cumhaill in Ballybofey yesterday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Michael Murphy has a nasty habit of reeling me back in every year I think I’m shot of Donegal.

The problem with being human is that we all have to find a way of living with ‘Murphy Goggles’.

Most Watched

Privacy