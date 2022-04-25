Michael Murphy has a nasty habit of reeling me back in every year I think I’m shot of Donegal.

The problem with being human is that we all have to find a way of living with ‘Murphy Goggles’.

Like the moment you’re about to leave a relationship, your focus readjusts to everything that was good about it, everything that was safe. ‘Remember this’ and ‘forget that’ and what about all those times... it was oh so good? Do you really want to move on? Do you really think you’ll do better?

The Murphy Goggles magnify the good times and the comfort and all those hours of boredom or stress feel more insignificant than they actually were day to day. The best bits come flooding back to the moment you have to say goodbye. So much so that they’ll tell you now they’re the best days of your life.

Donegal have always been the full package on paper and when they put the effort in, they were always capable of bringing excitement to my life, but Tír Chonaill, in reality, have gotten too complacent in this relationship. Too many long, slow, boring days. No big plans for us, no big ambitions for themselves. Failing to spice things up when they went stale and we were lacking stimulation. They just got too comfortable and let themselves go.

And every so often, they’d throw on a suit. Ryan McHugh would run the length of the pitch and he’d come on to a move with the most perfect piece of timing that only Ryan McHugh could do and Donegal would look absolutely gorgeous again.

Then they’d get my attention, and get lazy again. They’d fall back into that slow pace of life because, once the chase was over, it was like they weren’t trying to impress me anymore.

So they’d throw in a Jamie Brennan or a Michael Langan or a Conor O’Donnell and swear they’ve changed and, like a mug, I’d move straight back in only to find out the pristine decorations outside the house didn’t match the cluttered, confused setup inside.

Every time you try to let it go though, the Murphy Goggles rearranged what you were seeing. Forget the identity crisis, remember McBrearty’s point against Derry?

Don’t worry your head about the crab habit, here’s Eoghan Bán Gallagher’s highlights reel instead. Big game problems of late? Sure you know Michael Murphy is one of the sport’s greatest big game players. You know they can change.

But year after year, good memory after another, we never got any closer to going all the way. And it never seemed like we ever would go all the way.

Sometimes, you just have to cut your losses, even celebrate the highs, but appreciate the lows were always going to disappoint you more.

Sometimes, even though it goes against every instinct you have in your body, you have to force yourself to leave it behind, trust that there’s something better out there. No matter how much you want to go back, you know it’s no good for you. You even know it’s not what you want.

And then Michael Murphy suits up again. He smiles and he struts and he makes younger men look infinitely inferior in every physical way. He leaves orange jerseys for dust, he swings over, he catches with those safe hands and he holds out another set of Murphy Goggles: go on, just one quick look won’t hurt anyone.

And it’s all the old stuff but it’s new. It’s Ryan McHugh at his best. It’s a blurred shape of Eoghan Bán Gallagher like a cartoon speedster racing through Ballybofey. It’s Langan from distance.

It’s the full-court Donegal press completely targeting the opposition goalkeeper and sheep-dogging his kickouts into The Donegal Wall. McGee, McFadden, Murphy, Thompson, Langan – choose your poison, Ethan, you poor soul.

It’s a corner-back like Caolan Ward holding his nerve under pressure, waiting for one more McBrearty run, playing the killer pass instead of fisting over the bar.

It’s Jason McGee seemingly bouncing into the air on a trampoline. Brendan McCole sharing a pair of shorts with Rian O’Neill. Peadar Mogan single-handedly reinventing the ‘don’t run into the tackle’ coaching mantra into a simpler ‘just run past the tackle’ philosophy.

You try not to get caught up in it all. We’ve been here before and Armagh were less than impressive and they should’ve had a goal. It wasn’t exactly a riproaring blitz of the Orchard County but it didn’t need to be.

Donegal were totally emotionless after a build-up of fury and drama. They were cool-headed, in complete control and they had Armagh scrambling from early doors.

They were touted to lose to them in Ballybofey for the first time since 1987 and not for one minute did they ever actually look like they could lose it.

If it wasn’t a game for the ages, it was a throwback to a time when teams like Donegal exercised the divide between the real deals and the rest of them. They got in front and saw them off with minimal fuss and had time to circle back around to wink at me.

Michael Murphy continued the flirting onslaught late on as the home crowd roared in glee at the sight of their legendary No 14 inching further and further away from flailing Armagh men trying desperately to catch him.

It was a real ‘look at what you’re missing’ moment. It was another vivid and beautiful memory that the Murphy Goggles would have you believe this is all that matters.

If Donegal really loved me, they’d just let me go. Let me be happy.

But do you know what? I don’t want them to. Not yet anyway.