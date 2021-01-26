Donegal appoint former Footballer of the Year Karl Lacey as Head of Academy Development

Karl Lacey may have recently stepped aside from his coaching role with the Donegal senior side, but he will still be playing a key role in the county's future having been appointed as the new Head of Academy Development.

The former Footballer of the Year worked under Declan Bonner for the past three seasons, but stepped away earlier this month citing family and work commitments and he will spearhead a new Academy Development Structure in Donegal.

It is a forward-thinking move by Donegal as they look to add to their two All-Ireland SFC successes (1992 and 2012) with "the aim to nurture emerging talent in the county, directly with academy squads and indirectly by providing support to clubs".

"This will be achieved by providing a holistic and progressive long-term player development programme to coincide with the GAA’s new Player Pathway Model for sustained results both on and off the field, across all levels of development in the county," a Donegal GAA statement said.

"While designed for academy squads, a key feature of the player development programme is that it can be integrated by clubs into their coaching frameworks and planning strategies. County coaches will also liaise with clubs to upgrade their coaches, assist player development and to help with other objectives, such as minimising dropout."

Lacey, a four-time All-Star, brings a wealth of experience and extensive qualifications to the table with a Masters in Sports Performance as well as his lecturing role in Sport Coaching and Performance at Letterkenny IT.

The 36-year-old will work closely with Games Development Manager Aaron Kyles while Limerick native Dr Micheál Cahill has also been brought into the mix in his role as Athletic Performance Consultant.

Cahill currently serves as vice president of Performance and Sports Science at Athlete Training and Health, a sports performance company in Texas, and his role further highlights the strides which Donegal hope to make in the future.

The new academy structure will extend Donegal GAA's partnerships to include Athlete Training and Health in Texas, Auckland University of Technology (AUT) and Cardiff Metropolitan University (CMU), both of whom Cahill works closely with.

