Donegal and Armagh players face anxious wait over Letterkenny melee

Players from both sides scuffle after the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Donegal and Armagh at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny on Sunday. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Donegal and Armagh players face an anxious wait as the GAA’s Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC) looks into the altercation that flared up at the end of their Division 1 game in Letterkenny on Sunday.

Donegal won the game by a point, preserving their top-flight NFL status but rival players grappled and wrestled with each other at the end, sparking possible disciplinary measures for contributing to a melee.

It was this charge that was levelled against five players, four from Tyrone and one from Armagh, when they clashed at the end of their Division 1 meeting in February.

Read More

Referee Paddy Neilan took no action at the time but could still have made reference to specific incidents in the report that could prompt a CCCC intervention. The disciplinary body can also review the melee themselves to determine if action that the referee may not have seen requires proposed sanction.

Donegal and Armagh meet in just under four weeks’ time in an Ulster quarter-final in Ballybofey.

Meanwhile, Cillian O’Connor is making progress from the Achilles rupture that has left him out of competitive action for almost 10 months at this stage. O’Connor is understood to have completed a full training session in Castlebar over the weekend and while he is unlikely to feature against Kerry in next weekend’s league final, Mayo can be more optimistic about seeing him at some stage in the coming weeks.

Mayo manager James Horan had initially suggested O’Connor could be back by the middle of the league but his recovery has been slower than anticipated.