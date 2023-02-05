Donal O’Sullivan guides Kerry to first League win of season as they comfortably see off Monaghan

WITH three wins out of seven, including two on Kerry soil since their return to the top-flight in 2015, Monaghan have a better league record than most in the Kingdom.

But this tie looked beyond them even before the action started in Killarney.

Not only were they without influential players like Conor McManus, the Hughes brothers and Jack McCarron, the All-Ireland champions were coming off the back of an underwhelming performance and a defeat against Donegal.

Having only lost one match last season, the prospect of losing two on the spin in eight days was bound to provoke a reaction. After a pedestrian first-half effort, Kerry turned on the after burners and a 39th-minute goal from Darragh Roche set them on their way.

But it was Paudie Clifford who stole the show after his introduction with a brilliant individual goal after a solo run from deep inside his own half in the 51st minute. Stephen O’Hanlon was outstanding for Monaghan but ultimately, they had no answers to the All-Ireland champions, who scored a third goal from the excellent Donal O’Sullivan deep in injury time.

Kerry fielded five of their starting All-Ireland side – but none of the first-choice forwards, though Paudie Clifford was a late inclusion in the squad.

Jack O’Connor’s men won the throw-in and spent the next two-and-a-half minutes in the Monaghan half but failed to get a shot off against the massed visitors’ defence. Kerry were just as defensive, and scores were at a premium though Conor McCarthy and Tony Brosnan exchanged frees.

Three points on the spin from Kerry between the 11th and the 14th minute enabled them to establish a two-point advantage for the first time but the home side were struggling to cope with Monaghan’s blanket defence.

At the other end, Kerry were guilty of conceding a series of sloppy frees which enabled Monaghan to draw level by the 18th minute. Kerry went two up again but Monaghan second a point from play and their first from a forward – Conor McCarthy – brought it back to a one-point contest again 11 minutes before the break.

Kerry pushed on in the closing ten minutes of the half hitting three points on the spin, including an excellent effort from Donal O’Sullivan and led by four at the break (0-10 to 0-6) though it was a far from a vintage performance by the home side.

However, they effectively wrapped up the points in the opening minutes of the second half. There was a lot more urgency about their play, they were far more direct and kicked the ball more frequently.

Within five minutes of the resumption Kerry had scored 1-1 with the goal coming from Darragh Roche after Micheal Burns and Donal O’Sullivan did the spadework. There was more football played in this period than in the entire first half with Kerry goalkeeper Shane Murphy making a brilliant save from Stephen O’Hanlon in the 43rd minute while at the other end Rory Beggan tipped over an attempt.

One of the biggest roars of the day came soon afterwards when Paudie Clifford was introduced as Kerry’s play became increasingly sloppy. Three points on the spin – two from frees by Conor McCarthy – brought it back to a five-point game.

However, Clifford soon made his presence felt when he picked up the ball inside his own 45 line and with the Monaghan defence caught out of position, he embarked on an unimpeded run and showing the kind of ambition redolent of his brother David, he went all the way and drove the ball past Rory Beggan.

Monaghan’s woes continued when Ryan O’Toole was red-carded for an elbow high challenge on Kerry substitute Stefan Okunbar 15 minutes from the end, though goalkeeper Beggan effectively played as an outfield player and even caught a Kerry re-start.

The game petered out to its inevitable conclusion, though Donal O’Sullivan capped a Man of the Match performance with Kerry’s third goal in injury time which was set up by Tony Brosnan.

SCORERS

Kerry: D O’Sullivan 1-3, D Roche 1-2, P Clifford 1-1, T Brosnan 0-4 (4f), T O’Sullivan 0-2, M Burns, D Moynihan, A Spillane, K Spillane (1m) 0-1 each.

Monaghan: C McCarthy 0-5 (4f), M Brannigan (2f), S O’Hanlon 0-3 each, D Ward, K Gallagher, K Duffy 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Kerry: S Murphy; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Warren, T Morley, P Murphy; J Barry, B O’Sullivan; M Burns, D Moynihan, A Spillane; T Brosnan, D Roche, D O’Sullivan.

Subs: P Clifford for Moynihan 46, K Spillane for Roche 50, S Okunbor for B O’Sullivan 50, G Horan for Warren 56, R Murphy for A Spillane 59

Monaghan: R Beggan; R O’Toole, K Duffy, R Wylie; C Boyle, D Ward, K Loughran; K Lavelle, C Lennon; S O’Hanlon, M Brannigan, j Wilson; C McCarthy, K Gallagher, S Carey.

Subs: D Treanor for Lennon ht; G Mohan for Wilson 56, T McPhillips for Loughran 55, S Jones for Carey 59, S Slevin for Wylie 68.

Referee: C Lane (Cork)



