Donal O’Sullivan downs Armagh as Kerry pick up second NFL Division 1 win of season

Kerry players on the line in preperation for a last minute free taken by Rían O'Neill of Armagh during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

More chess than football at times in Tralee as a trove of subplots unwound to eventually provide a winner.

By the time the last move was made, it was Jack O’Connor who was breathing easiest.

His sub Donal ‘Down’ O’Sullivan fisted over what proved to be the winning point in injury time.

It sparked a mini pitch invasion of over-eager youngsters who, thinking the game was over and keen to get close to returning star David Clifford, ran on to the field.

The PA system asked for parents to mind their children but the Fossa man seems to have his own gravitational pull.

The pitch was quickly cleared and there was time for one more roll of the dice for Armagh.

Kerry killed an attack leaving Rian O’Neill with a close range free that put all of the Kerry team between him and the goal Armagh needed. O’Neill blasted over and Kerry took the spoils.

Kerry came into the game in a perilous position, with two points on the board and a trip to Tyrone next on the list. But they are looking up rather than down after they did just enough.

However for long periods of the second half, it felt like Armagh could raid the Kingdom. Barry McCambridge was doing a superb job on Clifford and had plenty of help from Aaron McKay.

And by half time, there was nothing to separate the teams. Kerry had led by 0-4 to 0-2 after Paul Murphy clipped over but in general Kerry were struggling for any fluency in attack.

Clifford, who was making his seasonal reappearance, finished the first half with a point, a yellow card and a bloody mouth after a clash with McKay who was also booked.

That incident helped turn the temperature up as Rian O’Neill clipped over the third of three beautiful scores in the half.

Barry Dan O’Sullivan, who won an All-Ireland U21 ‘B’ hurling medal with Kerry, put the Kingdom ahead in first half injury time before Stefan ‘Soupy’ Campbell ensured the sides went in level at the break, 0-6 apiece.

Armagh hit the first two points of the second half in a period that saw Clifford drop a pair of frees short.

Kieran McGeeney then saw yellow for remonstrating with referee James Molloy after he pulled back play when Armagh looked to be building a goal chance.

Kerry pulled level but Jarly Og Burns pushed Armagh ahead again on 65 minutes before the Kerry bench rode to the rescue.

First Tony Brosnan arrowed over then O’Sullivan took the sensible option to point when a goal was on. O’Neill hit back but Kerry had done enough.

Scorers – Kerry: D Clifford 0-4 (4f), P Clifford, D Roche, S O’Shea (1f), T Morley, P Murphy, T Brosnan, BD O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan 0-1 each. Armagh: R O’Neill 0-4 (3f), J Og Burns 0-2, S Campbell, A Forker, G McCabe, C Turbitt, E Rafferty (1f) 0-1 each.

Kerry: S Ryan; T O’Sullivan, J Foley, S Okunbor; P Murphy, T Morley, G O’Sullivan; J Barry, BD O’Sullivan; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, D Roche. Subs: M Burns for Spillane (47), T Brosnan for Roche (51), R Murphy for P Clifford (63), D O’Sullivan for Moynihan.

Armagh: E Rafferty; P Burns, B McCambridge, C O’Neill; G McCabe, A Forker, A McKay; C Mackin, S Campbell; C Cummiskey, J Og Burns, T Kelly; J Duffy, A Murnin, R O’Neill. Subs: J McElroy for O’Neill (22), C Turbitt for Kelly (HT), R McQuillan for Campbell (55), J Hall for Cummiskey (63), N Grimley for Mackin (70).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).