Carlow's Jordan Morrissey is chased by Meath's Donal Keogan (r) during their O'Byrne Cup Group B Round 1 match last week in Carlow. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Donal Keogan will make his 140th senior appearance for Meath as Colm O’Rourke’s Royals go chasing an O’Byrne Cup final place against Longford.

Keogan has been named at centre-back on a relatively new-look team for tonight’s Group B finale at Ashbourne (8pm), with leadership also expected to come from the likes of Ronan Jones at midfield and Cillian O’Sullivan – Meath’s captain last year – at corner-forward.

Longwood’s Billy Hogan, younger brother of regular ‘keeper Harry, will make his senior debut.

Meath have garnered three points from their opening two group fixtures and must win tonight if they’re to leapfrog Paddy Christie’s Longford, who currently boast a 100pc record. The winners of Group B advance directly to the final.

MEATH (SF v Longford) – B Hogan; R Ryan, M Flood, J O’Hare; E Harkin, D Keogan, D O’Neill; R Jones, S Crosby; J O’Connor, T O’Reilly, J Scully; C O’Sullivan, K Curtis, D Lenihan.