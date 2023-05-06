Dónal Burke sets the standards as Dublin see off Wexford

Dónal Burke scored two frees in injury time to earn Dublin a crucial win after Wexford looked to have snatched a draw in the Leinster round-robin at Croke Park. After dropping a point in Antrim, the win could make a huge difference in deciding who qualifies out of the province, with Dublin’s fate now very much in their own hands.

Burke was a huge influence and took home the television man of the match after scoring 0-13, 10 from placed balls. In that total were a couple of magnificent scores from play.

But they had to survive a nervous finale. Wexford came from five points down to draw level when Rory O’Connor pointed a contentious free three minutes into six minutes of injury time. Dublin manager Micheál Donoghue was incensed with the decision, feeling Danny Sutcliffe had been fouled and ended up getting a yellow card from referee Thomas Walsh for protesting.

O’Connor nailed the free to level in an exciting second half, but Wexford paid a hefty price for their poor conversion of scoring chances, hitting 19 wides, some of them almost unforgivable. Seán Brennan also had to make a spectacular save from a Mikie Dwyer goal attempt in the 63rd minute, but Dublin held on and now face Kilkenny and Galway in their final two games.

Dublin went into the match a point better off than their rivals, but given their remaining games, the importance of winning this match didn’t need repeating. Wexford’s poor start in Salthill, when hit by injuries, was assuaged by their first win over Antrim. The return of Lee Chin and scoring contribution of Jack O’Connor helped them to an essential win on that occasion.

​In the first half, at the end of which Dublin led 1-9 to 0-10, Sutcliffe, who was heroic and showed great leadership throughout, offered the home team an outlet on their own puck-outs, winning two, which led to frees and Burke points. Sutcliffe clipped over one of his own from play, but they lost Ronan Hayes to injury after just eight minutes which may be a recurrence of the hamstring which ruled him out of most of the league.

Wexford started Kevin Foley and Richie Lawlor in place of Dairmuid O’Keeffe and Conor Hearne, and Damien Reck made his comeback after injury at wing-back. Foley took up a deep-lying role which tried to close off space in front of Cian O’Sullivan, tightly marked by Simon Reck and the Dublin inside-forwards. It worked for the most part, but Dublin’s attack spilt a lot of ball and found it difficult to create any flow or attacking coherence.

The goal came from a direct route when Burke’s free from near the sideline into the Davin End in the 18th minute was met by an O’Sullivan flick, beating James Lawlor as he advanced from goal when the free was dropping short. A splendid score from play from Burke almost immediately after extended Dublin’s lead to five points, 1-7 to 0-5, but they couldn’t drive home the advantage.

Wexford responded with three unanswered points from Conor Devitt, Chin and Rory O’Connor, who took two off Eoghan O’Donnell in the first half, the Dublin full-back also picking up a booking. Chin dropped out the field and had a considerable influence in many of the Wexford scores, but their shooting was careless, eight to Dublin’s four, with Dunbar’s point in the 15th minute almost resulting in a goal, the ball cracking off the crossbar and flying over.

Scorers – Dublin: D Burke 0-13 (10f); C O‘Sullivan 1-1; P Crummey 0-2; P Doyle, C Burke, M Grogan, C O‘Leary, S Currie, D Sutcliffe 0-1 each. Wexford: L Chin 0-8 (6f); R O’Connor 0-5 (3f); C Dunbar, O Foley, C McDonald 0-2 each; C Devitt, S Donohoe, Jack O’Connor, R Lawlor 0-1 each.

Dublin: S Brennan; P Doyle, E O’Donnell, P Smyth; C Donohoe, C Burke, D Gray; M Grogan, C O’Leary; D Sutcliffe, R Hayes, C Boland; D Burke, C O’Sullivan, A Considine. Subs: P Crummey for Hayes (inj., 8); S Currie for Considine (51); D Power for Grogan (59); F Whitely for Boland (63); D Purcell for O’Sullivan (74).

Wexford: J Lawlor; M O’Hanlon, S Reck, S Donohoe; C Devitt, L Ryan, D Reck; K Foley, R Lawlor; O Foley, C Dunbar, O Foley; L Og McGovern, R O’Connor, L Chin. Subs: Joe O’Connor for D Reck (inj., 42); C McDonald for Lawlor (44); M Dwyer for Jack O‘Connor (49); I Carty for Ryan (55); R Banville for Dunbar (71).

Referee:T Walsh (Waterford).