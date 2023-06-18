Dominic McEnhill points way to Antrim’s Tailteann Cup semi-final berth with victory over Carlow

Antrim 1-19 Carlow 1-15

Eleven points for Dominic McEnhill helped Antrim advance into the semi-finals of the Tailteann Cup as they fended off Carlow's challenge at Corrigan Park on Sunday.

This was a game that Antrim took a little while to warm too, but when McEnhill kicked his first from a free after 10 minuets to get the Saffrons off the mark, he and his team pushed on as the O'Donovan Rossa man and his clubmate Mick Byrne helped the hosts into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead.

Antrim were pressing higher and getting joy as Carlow began to struggle to get much going in attack, but Darragh Foley was proving to be a good asset for the Barrowsiders.

Antrim led by three after 32 minutes when came a big moment as Patrick McBride's shot for a point dropped short and Aghagallon's Ruairi McCann got the faintest of touches to the net.

There were further goal chances as McEnhill was thwarted by Johnny Furey and Marc Jordan with an effort hacked clear, but the Saffrons were 1-8 to 0-5 to the good at the half.

The visitors began the second period brightly with Foley kicking an early free, but Antrim always had an answer for what was thrown at them as they managed to manage the lead with Peter Healy, Marc Jordan and Creggan's Ruairi McCann assisting McEnhill who was keeping the board ticking.

Carlow refused to budge either with Dunphy in fine form, while Foley and Conor Crowley kept them in touch.

They were right back in the game on 59 minutes as Mikey Bambrick finished past substitute goalkeeper Luke Mulholland to reduce the arrears to four and Mulholland then hacked off her line from Crowley, but they were unable to maintain the pressure as Antrim steadied with scores fro Patrick Finnegan and McEnhill helping push the gap to six with the game heading towards stoppage time.

Both sides saw players back-carded within minutes of each other - Antrim's Eoghan McCabe and Carlow's Jamie Clarke - while Antrim then had another in Ronan Boyle.

Three points in a row from Foley left just a goal in it, but Antrim would see it out as McEnhill fistyed over to seal the win and a place in the last four.

Scorers – Antrim: D McEnhill 0-11 (7 frees), R McCann (Aghagallon) 1-0, M Byrne 0-2 (1 free, 1 45), P McCormick 0-1, P Healy 0-1, M Jordan 0-1, P Finnegan 0-1, C Hynds 0-1, R McCann (Creggan) 0-1. Carlow: D Foley 0-8 (6 frees), R Dunphy 0-4, M Bambrick 1-0, C Crowley 0-2, N Hickey 0-1.

Antrim: M Byrne 7; P McCormick 7, P Healy 7, E McCabe 7; D McAleese 6, D Lynch 7, R Boyle 7; C Stewart 6, C Hynds 6; M Jordan 7, A Loughran 6, R McCann (Creggan) 6; P McBride 7, R McCann (Aghagallon) 6, D McEnhill 8. Subs: J Finnegan 7 for D McAleese (head injury, 8), E Quinn 6 for C Stewart (17), G Walsh 6 for P Healy (48), C Johnston 6 for A Loughran (56), L Mulholland 6 for M Byrne (59), P Finnegan 7 for R McCann (Creggan, 63).

Carlow: J Furey 7; S Buggy 6, M Bambrick 7, M Furey 6; N Hickey 7, S Bambrick 6, J Clarke 6 ; C Doyle 6, J Morrissey 6; C Crowley 7, J Moore 6, R Dunphy 8; C Hulton 6, D Foley 7, A Amond 6. Subs: J Dunne 6 for S Buggy (45), E Molloy 6 for C Hulton (52), D Curran 6 for N Hickey (70), F Kavanagh 6 for C Doyle (70).

Referee: John Gilmartin (Sligo).