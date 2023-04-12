Dominant Kildare ease past Longford in Leinster Minor Football Championship

Kildare solidified their status as one of the front-runners for this year’s Leinster minor football championship after they produced a clinical display in the second half of their clash with Longford last night, making it two wins from two in a very competitive pool one.

Jack McCabe’s second half goal was the crucial score, but the stars of the show were centre forward Joey Cunningham and midfielder Ben Ryan, son of Kildare senior manager Glen Ryan, as the two teenagers ran riot through the middle third.