Dominant Kildare ease past Longford in Leinster Minor Football Championship

Kildare 1-9 Longford 0-3
Kildare solidified their status as one of the front-runners for this year’s Leinster minor football championship after they produced a clinical display in the second half of their clash with Longford last night, making it two wins from two in a very competitive pool one.
Jack McCabe’s second half goal was the crucial score, but the stars of the show were centre forward Joey Cunningham and midfielder Ben Ryan, son of Kildare senior manager Glen Ryan, as the two teenagers ran riot through the middle third.
Longford put in a really strong defensive performance in the first half, with Kevin Baskett and Jack Fitzpatrick immensely impressive for the hosts at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.
Two Harry Redmond points gave Kildare a narrow 0-4 to 0-2 lead at the break with a strong wind set to favour Longford after the interval, and Tony Devlin’s Longford side could have been even closer were it not for a few glaring misses from close.
The Lilies were outstanding after the break however, with Ben Ryan running the show from midfield.
Joey Cunningham crowned a 60-metre run with a wonderful point, one of five from the Allenwood man, while Cian Keaveny pounced on an errant free to set up Jack McCabe for Kildare’s goal ten minutes into the second half and from then on they were in complete defensive control.
Scorers – Kildare: J Cunningham 0-5 (0-2f), J McCabe 1-1 (0-1f), H Redmond 0-2, B Ryan 0-1. Longford: J Hagan 0-1, K Baskett 0-1f, P Mollahan 0-1f.
Kildare: C Moore; L Kelly, R Murray, M Chambers; J Donnelly, S Murphy, C Moran; E Boyle, B Ryan; D Kinch, J Cunningham, E Donnelly; C Keaveny, J McCabe, H Redmond. Subs: P O’Dea for Donnelly (45), L O’Connor for Kinch (48), R Lawlor for Moran (53), A Lenehan for Murray (56), R Kelly for Keaveny (60).
Longford: D Egan; P Clancy, J Nugent, R Keogh; J Fitzpatrick, S Egan, K Baskett; S Donohoe, T Killian; J Dorr, P Mollahan, C Doherty; J Hagan, D Donnelly, C Flynn. Subs: D Carey for Killian (42), D Vance for Doherty (45), P Eivers for Clancy (55), D Lee for Dorr (55), E Quinn for Flynn (60).
Referee: N Ward (Westmeath).