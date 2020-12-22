Dominant Kerry cruise to an eighth straight Munster title

Kerry players celebrate following the Electric Ireland Munster GAA Football Minor Championship Final match between Kerry and Clare at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A second goal before half-time was a crucial score in Kerry winning their 50th Munster MFC title as they defeated Clare in a scrappy encounter played in difficult conditions at the Gaelic Grounds.

An intercept from captain Oisín Maunsell led to Kerry’s first goal in the sixth minute as Keith Evans finished. putting them 1-1 to 0-0 ahead early on. Three consecutive Diarmuid Fahy frees had Clare back within a score by the first-half water break, but Kerry’s second goal was ideally timed as Cillian Burke (awarded player of the match) played the ball to Cian McMahon to fist straight into the net as the match entered first-half injury-time.

Starting the second half after a 2-5 to 0-5 lead at the interval, Kerry then hit five consecutive scores in the run-up to the game’s third quarter.

Clare goalkeeper Thomas Collins bravely stopped Kerry forward Darragh O’Sullivan getting in under two high balls, but O’Sullivan did add two points as Kerry went into a 10-point lead. The Banner’s first score of the second half was a goal from Craig Riordan in the 50th minute.

Riordan added a free for Clare but in the final quarter Kerry maintained their double-digit advantage, McMahon matching Evans in scoring 1-2. The win was Kerry’s eighth consecutive provincial title at minor level as they have not lost a MFC match in Munster since 2013.

Scorers – Kerry: K Evans, C McMahon (0-1f) 1-2 each; P O’Leary, C Burke, D O’Sullivan (1f) 0-2 each; C O’Connell, O Maunsell, M O’Connell, R Burns 0-1 each.

Clare: C Riordan 1-1 (0-1f); D Fahy 0-3 (3f); B Rouine 0-2; M Nash 0-1.

KERRY – S Broderick; C O’Donoghue, J Nagle, D O’Callaghan; P O’Leary, A Heinrich, C Burke; O Maunsell; C O’Connell; K Evans, W Shine, T O’Donnell; C McMahon, A O’Shea, D O’Sullivan. Subs: M O’Connell for Shine (43), J Kissane for O’Shea (43), R Burns for O’Sullivan (49), J McElligott for O’Donoghue (50), D Fleming for O’Leary (58).

CLARE – T Collins; M O’Loughlin, F Guinnane, D Rouine; O Cunningham, F Kelliher, J Gayler; B Rouine B McNamara; D O’Brien, C McGroary, D Nagle; E Killeen, C Riordan, D Fahy. Subs: M Nash for Cunningham (46), S McMahon for Nagle (53), D Lohan for D Rouine (53).

REFEREE – J Hayes (Limerick).

