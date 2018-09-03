Tyrone spared no effort to prevent Dublin entering the ultra-exclusive four-in-a-row club but had neither the manpower nor the know-how to secure the doors.

Dominant Dubs join the four-time club - now comes the drive for five

And so Dublin join Wexford (1915-18), Kerry (1929-32 and 1978-81) as the only teams to win four successive All-Ireland titles and, on the basis of their incredible consistency this year, they could well go where no-one else has been next year.

Tyrone tested them early and late, but were well-beaten in between as Dublin resumed the high-class service we have come to expect of them.

They outscored Tyrone by 2-13 to 0-6 between the 18th and 62nd minutes, an overwhelming dominance that left them well prepared for what followed.

Peter Harte's penalty goal in the 66th minute, awarded when Colm Cavanagh was dragged to the ground by Philly McMahon, reduced the margin to five points, and it was cut to four deep in stoppage-time.

Satisfactory

By then, Dublin were down to 14 men after John Small was sent off on a second yellow in the 71st minute. It wasn't exactly a panic situation but it did leave them with a new challenge. The response was typical of what they have been doing for so long, calmly working through the problems and finding satisfactory solutions.

Colm Cavanagh of Tyrone is tackled by Con O'Callaghan of Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Making sure they didn't concede another goal was top priority, resulting in the approach routes being jammed so tightly that Tyrone ran into traffic snarl-ups every time they got into Dublin's half.

They were never allowed in the vicinity of Stephen Cluxton's goal and when Dublin broke away in counter-attacks, Ciarán Kilkenny and Michael Darragh Macauley added two points to take the lead out to six.

It was the biggest winning margin in the final since Kerry beat Cork by ten points in 2007. And while Tyrone will re-visit several aspects with a sense of regret, the reality is that a six-point win in no way flatters Dublin.

Once they got an edgy first quarter out of their system, they were vastly superior, putting Tyrone under so much pressure that it was inevitable their defensive resistance would break.

Jack McCaffrey of Dublin in action against Peter Harte of Tyrone. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

As so often happens the underdogs, vital breaks went against Tyrone, none more important than the penalty awarded to Paul Mannion after he had been bundled over as he shot for goal in the 20th minute.

Referee Conor Lane had no hesitation in pointing to the spot, after a challenge from Tiernan McCann (who was booked), although some thought it was awarded for a foot block by Mattie Donnelly.

Mannion drilled the penalty past Niall Morgan and, from a position where they were four points behind after 16 minutes, Dublin were level.

An ominous sense that Tyrone were in for a long day settled around Croke Park and, by half-time, it was pretty clear that Dublin were on their way to a 28th title.

Peter Harte of Tyrone tries to lift up John Small of Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

They took a 2-7 to 0-6 lead into the break, the second goal coming from Niall Scully in the 28th minute. It was a bleak situation for Tyrone, leaving their first quarter energy and enterprise such a distant memory that it might have been from another day.

It was good while it lasted, putting Dublin under sustained pressure that raised hopes the game would be a lot more competitive than the odds suggested.

Dublin opened the scoring in the second minute but didn't score again for 16 minutes, a period in which Tyrone kicked five points. The movement in their attack unsettled the Dublin defence and as the points clocked up, one could sense Tyrone's confidence rising.

At the other end, Dean Rock, usually the epitome of reliability off frees, fired two wide. Kilkenny ended the drought with an 18th-minute point, but the real turning point came with Mannion's penalty.

Dublin lost Cian O'Sullivan with a hamstring injury before half-time but were able to send in Michael Fitzsimons, a switch which in no way disrupted their security arrangements.

Tyrone scored the first two points of the second half, but Brian Fenton and Brian Howard quickly cancelled them out and, from there until Harte's goal, the game was played very much on Dublin's terms.

Tyrone plugged on but couldn't get the margin below six points until the 66th minute.

By then, Dublin had unloaded their powerful bench into the action with Cormac Costello, Kevin McManamon and Macauley greatly increasing the pressure on the Tyrone defence.

As is the case so often with Dublin, the massive strength of their back-up forces was a factor. Tyrone's subs made no real impact, certainly by comparison with their rivals.

They had other difficulties too, including poor finishing. They shot 16 wides, compared to six for Dublin, who didn't miss the target once in the second half. It underlined how efficient they were, whereas Tyrone undid a lot of their good work with wild kicks.

They were also guilty of poor shot selection, launching hit-and-hope efforts when trying to work the ball into better positions might have been more profitable.

Of course that's what happens when players comes under severe pressure. Decision-making mechanisms malfunction which, in turn, leads to frustration, followed by sloppiness.

Dublin were far neater and more methodical in everything they did, which is hardly surprising for such a successful outfit. Kilkenny, Jack McCaffrey, Fenton, Mannion and Con O'Callaghan all did very well, while the collective effort was at a level that Tyrone only matched early on.

Scorers - Dublin: D Rock 0-7 (3fs, 1 '45'), P Mannion 1-1 (1-0pen), N Scullly 1-0, C Kilkenny 0-3, B Fenton 0-2, J McCaffrey, B Howard, K McManamon, MD Macauley 0-1 each. Tyrone: P Harte 1-1 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), C McAliskey (1f), L Brennan (3fs) 0-3 each, M Bradley, C McShane 0-2 each, T McCann, P Hampsey, K McGeary 0-1 each.

Dublin - S Cluxton; P McMahon, C O'Sullivan, E Murchan; J Small, J Cooper, J McCaffrey; B Fenton, J McCarthy; N Scully, C O'Callaghan, B Howard; P Mannion, c Kilkenny, D Rock. Subs: M Fitzsimons for O'Sullivan (26), C Costello for Scully (53), K McManamon for Mannion (58), D Daly for Murchan (58), E Lowndes for Cooper (64), MD Macauley for Rock (67)

Tyrone - N Morgan; R McNamee, T McCann, P Hampsey; M Donnelly, M McKernan, R Brennan; C Cavanagh, C McShane; K McGeary, N Sludden, C Meyler; M Bradley, P Harte, C McAliskey. Subs: L Brennan for Meyler (40), F Burns for Sludden (46), H Loughran for McGeary (49 b/c), R Donnelly for McAliskey (49), D McClure for McShane 55), R O'Neill for Bradley (63).

Ref - C Lane (Cork)

