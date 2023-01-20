Dome where the heart is as Mayo overcome Roscommon

A cagey, at times pedestrian FBD league final ended with Mayo holding off Roscommon and securing their first win in this competition in a decade, even though the quality of the fare on offer will do nothing to firm up the precarious status of pre-season football competitions, which have been cast into doubt by the series of walkovers in Leinster.

Unlike the previous week’s action, where the scores came think and fast on the artificial surface of the Connacht GAA Air Dome, there was a real paucity of attacking quality here, particularly in the opening half, which ended with Mayo taking an 0-5 to 0-2 lead into the dressing room.

Fionn McDonagh’s point after 20 seconds proved to be a false dawn as inaccurate shooting and a lack of penetration meant that the next 11 minutes passed without a score at either end. Ryan O’Donoghue looked sharp at times while Diarmuid Murtagh drew a large roar from the Roscommon supporters with a point either side of half-time, but in the main Mayo were able to control the play and keep Roscommon at arm’s length.

Thirteen wides didn’t help Roscommon’s cause either, though Mayo would argue that on another night they might have found a goal from one of the chances that were missed by O’Donoghue and Bob Tuohy.

In the end, it was proven stars coming off the bench that were to have the final say, with Conor Cox and Donie Smith kicking two points each for Roscommon, while a brace of scores from Cillian O’Connor, as well as an excellent strike from Stephen Coen, saw Mayo over the line.

Meanwhile, Tipperary hurling manager Liam Cahill has made a number of changes for Sunday’s Munster SHL final against Cork, with some notable additions to a subs list that includes brothers Noel and John McGrath.

TIPPERARY (SH v Cork) – R Shelly; C Barrett, M Breen, C McCarthy; E Heffernan, P Campion, B McGrath; D McCormack, C Stakelum; S Kennedy, J Forde, C O’Dwyer; C Bowe, P Maher, S Ryan.

Scorers – Mayo: R O’Donoghue 0-4 (0-3f, 0-1m), C Loftus 0-2, C O’Connor 0-2 (0-1f), F McDonagh 0-1, C McStay 0-1, D O’Connor 0-1 45, S Coen 0-1, E Hession 0-1. Roscommon: D Murtagh 0-2, C Cox 0-2 (0-1f), D Smith 0-2, N Daly 0-1, K Doyle 0-1, P Gillooly 0-1.

Mayo: C Reape; J Coyne, R Brickenden, E Hession; D McHugh, C Loftus, S Coen; J Flynn, D O’Connor; F McDonagh, B Tuohy, B Walsh; A Orme, C McStay, R O’Donoghue. Subs: J Carney for McDonagh (29), A O’Shea for Tuohy (47), E McLaughlin for Walsh (49), P Towey for McStay (51), S Callinan for McHugh (53), C O’Connor for Orme (57), R King for Hession (63), E Gibbons for O’Donoghue (68), F Kelly for Loftus (70+3), J Tuohy for Coen (70+3).

Roscommon: C Carroll; C Hussey, C Daly, E McCormack; R Dolan, B Stack, N Daly; R Fallon, K Doyle; C Glennon, C Murtagh, D Ruane; D Murtagh, C Lennon, P Carey. Subs: D Smith for C Murtagh (half-time), C Cox for Carey (half-time), A McDermott for D Murtagh (44), D Heneghan for Glennon (51), C Kennelly for Ruane (51), C Walsh for N Daly (56), B O’Carroll for Lennon (56), P McGrath for Fallon (68), P Gillooly for McCormack (70), D Gaughan for O’Carroll (70+2), McCormack for Gaughan (70+4, blood).

Ref: Michael McGirl (Leitrim).