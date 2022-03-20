Division Two round-up: Galway secure promotion as Cork finally get a win

Johnny Heaney of Galway in action against Gareth McKinless of Derry. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Galway sealed promotion and in some style too, brushing aside a disappointing Derry at Owenbeg.

Three first-half goals all but confirmed the result even before half-time, with a fourth from Tomo Culhane securing victory and a place in the Division 2 final with a game to spare.

Derry’s much cherished clean sheet record was ruthlessly dismantled in an opening 35 minutes where Galway rifled home three goals as the league leaders earned an untouchable 13-point lead – 3-8 to 0-4 – at half-time.

And while the visitors were clinical, the home side chose the wrong time to produce their worst half of the season. With star forward Shane McGuigan controversially absent, Derry had little cutting edge and were wide open at the other end as the visitors flourished.

Matthew Tierney produced a scintillating man of the match performance and began the rout when he palmed home a Paul Conroy pass in the 10th minute. Damien Comer, unmarked at the back post, blasted into the top-right corner in the 23rd minute before Dessie Conneely hit their third goal just before half-time.

With the strong breeze now at their backs, Derry scored first after the break. But any hopes of staging an unlikely revival were firmly slammed shut with Culhane’s 41st-minute goal. It stretched Galway’s advantage to an unassailable 15-point lead and dealt a devastating blow to Oakleaf hopes of promotion in a year that promised so much.

Rory Gallagher’s men battled on and managed to wipe a little blood off the scoreboard through points from Niall Loughlin, Ciaran McFaul and Niall Toner.

Paul Conroy, the outstanding midfielder on the pitch with three points from play, was shown a red card in the 57th minute but it made little impact on proceedings. Derry’s Gareth McKinless saw red soon after with both sides finishing with 14 men in a game that was far from feisty from start to conclusion.

Scorers – Galway: M Tierney 1-3 (2f); D Conneely 1-2 (1f); D Comer 1-1; T Culhane 1-0; P Conroy 0-3; C McDaid, J Heaney 0-1 each. Derry: N Loughlin (3f), E Bradley (2f), C McFaul 0-3 each; P Cassidy, L Murray, N Toner 0-1 each.

Galway – C Flaherty 8, J Glynn 7, K Molloy 8, L Silke 8, D McHugh 7, J Daly 7, C McDaid 7, P Kelly 8, P Conroy 9, M Tierney 9, S Kelly 8, J Heaney 7, R Finnerty 7, D Comer 8, D Conneely 8. Subs: O Gallagher 7 for Finnerty (h-t), T Culhane 8 for Comer (38), J McGrath 7 for Glynn (47), N Daly 7 for P Kelly (55), S Fitzgerald 7 for S Kelly (70).

Derry – O Lynch 4, C McKaigue 5, B Rogers 6, P McGrogan 5, G McKinless 5, C Doherty 4, C Glass 6, E Bradley 6, E Doherty 4, O McWilliams 5, C McFaul 7, B Heron 5, N Loughlin 5, P Cassidy 5, L Murray 6. Subs: P Cassidy 5 for Heron (46), N Toner 6 for C Doherty (46), C McCluskey 6 for Murray (58), S Downey 6 for McWilliams (65), B McCarron 6 for E Doherty (70).

Ref – S Hurson (Tyrone)

Cork 1-16 Down 1-12

STEVEN SHERLOCK’S heroics mean Cork live to fight another day in NFL Division 2 – but Down will ply their trade in Division 3 next season and must now reach an Ulster final to avoid the Tailteann Cup this summer.

Cork sharp-shooter Sherlock hit 1-7 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as the home side picked up their first league win, at the sixth attempt, to keep their survival hopes alive.

Both Cork and Down were win-less ahead of this basement battle, and the Rebels’ great escape is now on ahead of the must-win final round trip to Offaly next weekend. That game is now effectively a relegation play-off: the winner stays up, but the loser will slip through the trap door and join Down in Division 3 next season.

“This win was very important and we need to kick on for the real do-or-die game next weekend,” Cork GAA vice-chairman Pat Horgan reflected in the absence of Cork boss Keith Ricken who missed the game through illness.

Down, however, have been relegated after a fifth loss in six games, and they’ll rue some missed chances – Anthony O’Doherty’s shot in the first half was saved by Cork shot-stopper Michéal Martin and, six minutes from the end, Darran O’Hagan’s fisted effort went narrowly wide when they trailed by two, 1-12 to 1-10.

Cork rattled the Down goal in the first half, Sherlock flicking the ball to the net after 27 minutes, set-up by an incisive John O’Rourke pass. That gave Cork some breathing space, pushing them 1-5 to 0-4 in front after a tight opening.

Cathail O’Mahony was the pick of Cork’s forwards early on and tagged on a brace, as did Sherlock, while O’Rourke also found the target.

Down’s main scoring threat in the opening half was full forward Pat Havern, but he was too isolated for long stretches. Havern (2), Cory Quinn, Andrew Gilmore (free) and Darran O’Hagan scores kept Down well in this contest that was low on quality, but high in tension.

Cork deserved their 1-5 to 0-5 half-time lead, but Down were never too far away. After Cork pushed 1-9 to 0-8 in front after 43 minutes, Down hit back with a goal, punishing a Cork turnover as Tiarnan Rushe finished superbly following a blistering counter-attack.

The home side didn’t panic. A Sherlock brace sandwiched a Daniel Dineen score as Cork moved 1-12 to 1-8 clear. But James McCartan’s men came again. Andrew Gilmore tapped over two frees and Ryan O’Higgins added another score, as the Cork advantage was clipped to just one, 1-12 to 1-11. O’Hagan’s missed chance also came in this mini scoring run.

Under pressure, and with Down pushing forward, Cork found their rhythm late on to condemn Down to Division 3 and keep their hopes of avoiding the drop alive.

SCORERS– Cork: S Sherlock 1-7 (5f); C O’Mahony 0-3; C O’Callaghan 0-2; J O’Rourke, D Dineen, M Cronin, M Taylor 0-1 each. Down: P Havern (m), A Gilmore (3f) 0-3 each; T Rushe 1-0; D O’Hagan 0-2; C Quinn, C Doherty, R O’Higgins, R McEvoy 0-1 each.

CORK – M Martin 7; K O’Donovan 7, K Flahive 6, K Histon 6; J Cooper 6, R Maguire 7, M Taylor 8, I Maguire 7, C O’Callaghan 8; D Dineen 7, E McSweeney 6, J O’Rourke 7; S Sherlock 8, C O’Mahony 7, B Hurley 6. Subs: T Walsh 7 for Histon (inj, 5), F Herlihy 6 for Dineen (53), M Cronin 6 for Hurley (58), C Kiely for McSweeney (65), J Grimes for O’Rourke (70).

DOWN – R Burns 7; P Fegan 7, F McElroy 6, G Collins 6; D O’Hagan 6, C Poland 6, C Doherty 7; A Doherty 7, N McParland 6; A Morgan 6, L Kerr 6, R McEvoy 6; A Gilmore 7, P Havern 7, C Quinn 6. Subs: K McKernan 6 for McParland (23), T Rushe 6 for Quinn (34), G McMahon 6 for Burns (inj, 39), R O’Higgins for Morgan (57).

Ref – B Griffin (Kerry).

Meath 0-10 Clare 0-9

A goalkeeping error deep into injury time allowed Meath sub James Conlon to grab the winning score as Andy McEntee’s men left Cusack Park, Ennis with both league points.

The Royal County led by 0-3 to 0-0 midway through the first half thanks to points from full-forward Shane Walsh and two frees from Jordan Morris. However, Clare then enjoyed a spell of dominance in the next 10 minutes to level through team captain Eoin Cleary and two frees by Keelan Sexton.

From 0-5 apiece at the break, it was nip-and-tuck throughout the second half and when Meath substitute Bryan McMahon levelled after 65 minutes, a draw looked to be on the cards.

However, deep into injury time Clare 'keeper Stephen Ryan was dispossessed close to his own 45-metre line by Meath’s Ronan Jones, who passed to Conlon (above) and he fired over the winner at the death.

Scorers – Meath: S Walsh (2f) 0-3; J Morris (2f) 0-2; B Menton, C O’Sullivan, B McMahon, J Wallace, J Conlon 0-1 each. Clare: K Sexton (3f) 0-4; E Cleary 0-3; E McMahon, C Jordan 0-1 each.

Meath – H Hogan 7, J Muldoon 7, E Harkin 7, R Clarke 7, D Keogan 7, G McGowan 7, E Wallace 7, B Menton 7, R Jones 8, J Scully 6, T O’Reilly 6, M Costello 7, J Morris 7, S Walsh 7, C O’Sullivan 8. Subs: J Wallace 7 for Walsh (50), B McMahon 7 for O’Reilly (60), J O’Connor 6 for Scully (63), J Conlon 7 for Morris (67).

Clare – S Ryan 6, M Doherty 7, C Brennan 8, C Rouine 7, J Malone 7, C O’Dea 7, E Collins 7, C Russell 7, D O’Neill 6, P Lillis 7, E Cleary 8, E McMahon 7, A Griffin 6, K Sexton 7, D Tubridy 7. Subs: D Walsh 7 for Collins (h-t), C Jordan 7 for Doherty (inj, 39), G Cooney 6 for Brennan (inj, 50), J McGann 6 for Griffin (63).

Ref – D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).

Roscommon 2-18 Offaly 0-14

AS you would expect from a side with ambition and a lot on the line, Roscommon were in no mood for messing as they took Offaly apart in O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

Playing some sensational attacking football in the first half, Roscommon won every bit as easily as the 10-point winning scoreline suggests and are at home to Galway next Sunday, with promotion on the line for them.

Their forwards were on fire here and destroyed Offaly in the first half as they stormed into a 1-12 to 0-7 half-time lead – they had only one wide. Roscommon had wing forward Keith Doyle dismissed for a second yellow card in the 14th minute but it only caused a brief disruption for them. They were 0-8 to 0-2 ahead at that stage and on the way to the two points.

Offaly did fight hard after Doyle’s dismissal and got four of the next six points to trail by 0-10 to 0-6 after 25 minutes. A 25th-minute goal from Donie Smith, with Offaly protesting that he threw the ball into the net, knocked the life out of Offaly.

Roscommon had the points in the bag at half-time and while they didn’t play as well in the second half, they were never in danger. An excellent 45th-minute goal from Enda Smith put them 2-12 to 0-7 ahead and they coasted home from here.

SCORERS – Roscommon: D Smith 1-3 (1f); C Cox 0-5 (2f, 1m); E Smith 1-0; C McKeon 0-2; R Hughes, R Daly, U Harney, E Nolan, C Murtagh, N Kilroy, K Doyle, D Murtagh 0-1 each. Offaly: N McNamee 0-5 (3f); R McNamee 0-2; P Dunican (‘45), C Donnelly, C Donoghue, D Hyland, B Carroll, J Moloney, A Sullivan 0-1 each.

ROSCOMMON – C Lavin 6; D Murray 6, B Stack 8, E McCormack 7; R Hughes 8, N Daly 8, R Daly 7; U Harney 9, E Nolan 8; C Murtagh 6, E Smith 7, K Doyle 6; C Heneghan 7, D Smith 8, C Cox 7. Subs: N Kilroy 7 for D Smith (50), C McKeon 7 for Heneghan (50), P Carey 6 for Murtagh (55), D Murtagh 6 for Cox (58), S Cunnane 6 for Harney (61).

OFFALY – P Dunican 7; D Hogan 7, J Lalor 6, N Darby 7; C Donnelly 6, D Dempsey 6, R Egan 6; C Donoghue 6, J Hayes 6; M Abbott 6, D Hyland 6, B Carroll 6; B Allen 6, A Sullivan 6, N McNamee 7. Subs: J O’Connor 6 for Dempsey (h-t), K Dolan 6 for Egan (h-t), R McNamee 7 for Abbott (h-t), C Flynn 6 for Hyland (54), J Moloney 6 for Donnelly (58).

Ref – A Nolan (Wicklow).