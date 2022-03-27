| 2.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Division One is a great competition that nobody wants to win

Colm O'Rourke

It’s the best competition in the GAA, but the Allianz Football League is too close for comfort to championship

&lsquo;Take Mayo as an example. They did not look last week as if they were intent on getting to the final.&rsquo; Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Dessie Farrell Expand

Close

&lsquo;Take Mayo as an example. They did not look last week as if they were intent on getting to the final.&rsquo; Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

‘Take Mayo as an example. They did not look last week as if they were intent on getting to the final.’ Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dessie Farrell

Dessie Farrell

/

‘Take Mayo as an example. They did not look last week as if they were intent on getting to the final.’ Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The best competition in the GAA, the Allianz League, has now become, in the top division at least, one that nobody seems all that interested in winning. In the past it had greater prestige when everyone competed for only one league title. In those days, teams from the lower divisions qualified for quarter-finals and had a tilt at the big guns — most of the time without success. It was a big thing for those counties to get a chance to slay the dragon.

There was a more egalitarian element to things too. Teams in the second division regularly got to and won finals. Meath won two league titles that way, and we got beautiful medals for it too. We celebrated them well and did not concern ourselves unduly about what colour our pee would be before training on the Tuesday night afterwards, or if our body fat had changed for the worse by 0.1 per cent, or if the GPS showed a reduced workload. The psychology was train hard, play hard, win, enjoy it and then focus on the next battle.

Most Watched

Privacy