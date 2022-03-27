Division One is a great competition that nobody wants to win

The best competition in the GAA, the Allianz League, has now become, in the top division at least, one that nobody seems all that interested in winning. In the past it had greater prestige when everyone competed for only one league title. In those days, teams from the lower divisions qualified for quarter-finals and had a tilt at the big guns — most of the time without success. It was a big thing for those counties to get a chance to slay the dragon.

There was a more egalitarian element to things too. Teams in the second division regularly got to and won finals. Meath won two league titles that way, and we got beautiful medals for it too. We celebrated them well and did not concern ourselves unduly about what colour our pee would be before training on the Tuesday night afterwards, or if our body fat had changed for the worse by 0.1 per cent, or if the GPS showed a reduced workload. The psychology was train hard, play hard, win, enjoy it and then focus on the next battle.

Now many counties treat the league as a serious competition early on, but by now its value has gone or greatly diminished. Within a few weeks counties are out in the championship so the immediate goal is to secure your status in the division and move on. In Division 1, winning it outright is not even mentioned.

Take Mayo as an example. They did not look last week as if they were intent on getting to the final. Maybe they have injury problems, but in the last two matches I got the distinct impression that experimentation took precedence over winning. In most matches, Mayo have changed their starting line up quite a lot and once they were safe in the division they rolled the dice and gave a run to players who will not feature in the championship. It certainly has not looked like a big showdown with Kerry in the league final was high on the agenda.

The argument could be made that Mayo are not exactly dripping in gold and taking on Kerry in Croke Park would be good for a lot of the younger players who performed so well against Dublin. Always measure yourself against the best, we were told. Mayo seem to have declined that offer, even if they could still get there by beating Kildare today.

The other argument is that Mayo already have what they want from the league, and that was even before they lost to Kerry by a point in Tralee in the fifth round. They were safe at that stage so getting to the final and facing Kerry again held little attraction. Mayo will feel they only have to beat Kerry once every year and that is in the championship.

That is the product of historical baggage — one Sam Maguire would change everything.

The main reason for Mayo’s reluctance to go flat out now is that the championship is coming so quickly this year — they play Galway in four weeks. If Mayo qualify for next weekend’s final it means an easy week’s training, a trip to Dublin, and recovery, so it takes about 10 days out of serious championship preparations. It also increases the chances of a few injuries along the way.

Yet for all that, a big day in Croke Park and beating Kerry amounts to a significant boost in confidence. Winning is a good habit and Dublin have shown that you can win everything.

If Mayo are not overly keen on winning the league, there are a few who would gladly take their place. Armagh are certainly one of those. They are another team who find themselves in the precarious position of not knowing how to handle today’s game against Donegal as they meet again in the championship, also in four weeks. Of course there is the old-fashioned way to do this, beat a team today, next week, next month and any other time you play them. Some teams seem to worry about giving things away and whether you should play your championship team.

Again the Dubs in their pomp were an example of basically ignoring the opposition. They often put out their best team, they could have sent on their game plan by post and still came out and beat everyone. It would be good for Armagh to end up in the league final and if so, they should not worry about adopting an overly robust approach. They don’t need it as they have improved by playing good football. Anything else detracts from that mission.

Donegal find themselves in the doldrums, a team going nowhere fast. Maybe a bit like the sailor in Coleridge’s The Rime of the Ancient Mariner when “Day after day, after day, we stuck nor breath nor motion, as idle as a painted ship, upon a painted ocean”. The ship sat for a week without wind to propel it and Donegal are in the same position for years now. The concern for them is the wind that is coming is going to blow them backways. The performance against Dublin last week looked for all the world like a team who knew they were not winning from very early on and then played to script.

With Tyrone, Monaghan, Dublin and Kildare all in trouble, this would be heavily advertised as ‘Super Sunday’ if it was the Premier League. In the GAA world the accepted wisdom is to put the games on and hope they come. There is little marketing strategy for any game. All counties should be putting on some type of promotion to get more people through the gate. Two tickets for the price of one, some type of half-time entertainment where participants could win money for kicking points or scoring goals or flood the primary schools with free tickets and ice cream as they come through the gate. Anything to put a bit of life into many games which are not that attractive and certainly are not going to fill stadiums. There’s nothing to lose.

Division 2 has been a three-horse race for a while and with Galway already up, the second spot is between Roscommon and Derry. The other five teams have had a mini-league to avoid relegation and with Down already gone there is one serious match between Offaly and Cork, where even a draw for Cork would be enough to see them survive on score difference. It will be a very serious setback here for whoever makes the drop.

Offaly were making progress on all sides up to now and I have made my views clear on Cork fairly often. They should be a top eight team, not one treading precariously on the brink of the bottom 16.

Lower down the big story is Louth, who are on the way up. Getting to the second division is a big achievement for Mickey Harte and he might be looking at the Leinster championship as a possibility now.

However, the league is certainly finishing on a bum note in Division 4, where the integrity of the competition was seriously eroded by playing important games not just at different times, but on different days. Tipperary and Cavan both won last night, which means today’s local derby between Sligo and Leitrim is a dead rubber.

All these matches should have been played at the same time and if London needed to play here on Saturday then all the other matches should have been played yesterday too. Just because it is Division 4 does not mean that those counties are not entitled to the same respect. I cannot see something like this happening in Division 1. Those in the bottom eight deserve better.