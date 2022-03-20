Division Four round-up: Cavan and Tipperary edge closer to promotion

Cavan edged closer to promotion to Division 3 with a 2-11 to 1-15 win over London in Ruislip.

Caoimhín O’Reilly and Cormac O’Reilly had Cavan four points up before Patrick Lynch scored a well-worked goal as the visitors raced away.

James Hynes eventually got London on the board before Henry Walsh scored an absolute beauty. Cavan hit back and led in London by six at half-time

In the second-half the hosts were a completely different side. However, their slow start to the game cost them.

London’s Hynes and Chris Farley made it a five-point game as the their support turned up the noise in the hope of a comeback.

Liam Gavaghan and substitute Fearghal McMahon kept London in the game but points from Jason McLoughlin and Conor Madden in the closing stages helped Cavan wrap up the win.

Scorers – Cavan: G McKiernan 0-5 (3f); P Lynch 1-2 (2m); J McLoughlin 0-2; C Moynagh, K Clarke (1m), G Smith, Ca O’Reilly, Co O’Reilly, C Madden 0-1 each. London: H Walsh 1-2; L Gavaghan 0-5 (2f, 1m); C Farley 1-1; J Hynes 0-2; F McMahon 0-1.

Cavan – R Galligan 7; L Fortune 7, P Faulkner 7, K Brady 7, J McLoughlin 7, C Moynagh 7, B Kelly 7, J Smith 7, K Clarke 7, G Smith 7, G McKiernan 7, C Madden 7, Ca O’Reilly 7, P Lynch 8 , Co O’Reilly 7.

Subs: T Edward Donohue 7 for Ca O’Reilly (36), T Galligan 7 for Co O’Reilly (50), C Madden 7 for G Smith (53), S Smith 7 for Madden (64), C Conroy 7 for Moynagh (67)

London – N Maher 6; E Walsh 6, C Long 7, N McElwaine 7, R Sloan 6, M Moynihan 7, C Healy 7, C Farley 8, L Gallagher 7, C Gallagher 7, L Gavaghan 8, E Wynne 7, J Hynes 7, J Gallagher 7, H Walsh 8. Subs: F McMahon 7 for J Gallagher (47), T Lenihan 6 for Hynes (52), C O’Neill 6 for Wynne (59), S Hickey 6 for McElwaine (64), A Kyne 6 for C Gallagher (69).

Ref – B Tiernan (Dublin).

Tipperary 2-16 Carlow 0-11

Tipperary moved within one win of promotion from Division 4 as they were much too good for Carlow at FBD Semple Stadium Thurles.

After 18 minutes the home side were 0-8 to 0-2 clear with Mikey O’Shea, Mark Russell and Conor Sweeney scoring a brace from play with Jack Kennedy and Sean O’Connor also on target.

However, Carlow dominated until half-time and punished Tipp indiscipline through Jamie Clarke and Darragh Foley with five frees. Eoghan Ruth got their only score from play to cut the half-time deficit to 0-9 to 0-6.

Tipp nerves evaporated early in the second half as Mikey O’Shea cracked home a 38th-minute goal. Tipp could also afford to miss a penalty as Seán O’Connor was denied by Kuba Budzisz in the 47th minute. Tipp eased clear in the closing stages, aided by a red card for Eoghan Ruth with Kevin Fahey sealing the win for Tipp in injury time.

scorers - Tipperary: M O’Shea 1-2; S O’Connor 0-5 (4f); K Fahey 1-1; M Russell 0-3; C Sweeney 0-2; J Kennedy, T Doyle, S Quirke 0-1 each. Carlow: J Clarke (4f) 0-4; C Crowley, D Foley (1f) 0-2 each; S Bambrick, C Hulton, R Dunphy 0-1 each.

Tipperary - M O’Reilly 7; Shane O’Connell 7, J Feehan 7; J Harney 7; K Fahey 8, C O’Shaughnessy 7, R Kiely 7; Conal Kennedy 7, M Russell 8; Sean O’Connell 6, J Kennedy 7, T Doyle 7; M O’Shea 8, C Sweeney 7, S O’Connor 7. Subs: C Deeley 6 for Sweeney (32), M Kehoe 6 for Sean O’Connell (35+2), S Quirke 7 for Russell (51), T Maher 6 for Kiely (62), L Boland n/r for Doyle (70).

Carlow - K Budzisz 6; L Roberts 6, S Buggy 6, D Curran 6; J Morrissey 6, M Bambrick 7, C Doyle 6; D O’Brien 6, S Bambrick 7; N Hickey 6, J Clarke 7, E Ruth 6; C Crowley 7, D Foley 7, C Hulton 6. Subs: R Dunphy 7 for Curran (32), P Hynes 6 for Doyle (49), O Roberts 6 for Hickey (64), P Deering n/r for Roberts (70+4).

Ref - D Murnane (Cork)

Sligo 0-15 Waterford 1-11

THIS was a fiery affair that contained 60 frees, four red cards, 13 yellows and a black. Dylan Guiry, Dermot Ryan and Michael Curry saw red for the Déise while Jason Curry got a black card in injury time. Selector Frank Ryan was also sent to the stand and coach Peter Leahy ran after referee Chris Maguire at the final whistle.

This was Waterford’s third one-point loss of the campaign. “Immensely proud of the players,” said Déise boss Ephie Fitzgerald. “When you say you got four fellas sent off, you’d think we lost our discipline. None of it. I just can’t understand it. Brian Looby nearly got decapitated four or five times and they were yellow cards. We got red cards that were for nothing.”

Waterford led 1-7 to 0-4 at the break, with 33 frees, eight yellows and three reds. In a chaotic finish, Michael Curry was sent off before brother Jason left on a black.

Scorers – Sligo: S Carrabine 0-5 (3f); N Rooney, P O’Connor, A Reilly 0-2 each; D Quinn, B Egan (f), L Twomey, K Cawley 0-1 each. Waterford: J Curry 0-7 (7f); T O’Connell 1-1; C Murray, B Lynch, D Hallihan 0-1 each.

Sligo – A Devaney 6; M Walsh 6, E Lyons 6, P McNamara 6; M Gordon 5, D Cummins 6, P Kilcoyne 6; S Carrabine 8, G Gorman 5; K Cawley 6, P O’Connor 7, D Quinn 6; B Egan 6, A Reilly 7, L Towey 6. Subs: C Griffin 6 for Gorman (h-t), N Rooney 7 for Gordon (h-t), K Gavigan 6 for Quinn (49), D Conlon for Walsh (58).

Waterford – P Hunt 6, C Walsh 6, D Ó Cathasaigh 7, A Jones 6; D Ryan 5, D Guiry 5, B Looby 7; J Curry 8, M Curry 7; S Curry 6, C Murray 6, B Lynch 6; T O’Connell 8, D Corcoran 5, D Hallihan 6. Subs: J Walsh 6 for S Curry (44), J O’Sullivan for Lynch (59), J Keane for Jones (61), C Burke for Hallihan (64), G Duffy for Corcoran (68).

Referee - C Maguire (Clare)