Disappointment for Kerry as Mark O’Connor agrees extends AFL stay after agreeing new two-year Geelong contract

As some of his former colleagues at minor level were laying their 13-year Dublin hoodoo in Croke Park, Mark O'Connor was moving closer to another two years as an AFL players with Geelong.

According to the Herald Sun newspaper the Dingle man is ready to commit until the end of 2024 at least, much to the disappointment of Kerry who have been hopeful that O'Connor would return sooner rather than later and pitch in with them

O'Connor has agreed a two-year extension and is now awaiting the completion of paperwork to confirm it.

“I think we are just waiting for some paperwork now,” he is quoted as saying. “I think terms are all agreed, just waiting on a piece of paper.”

O'Connor came close to joining the Kerry team in the winter of 2020 when Geelong had cleared him to play in the off season.

But Mark Keane's late goal for Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh scuppered any opportunity of it happening. With O'Connor on board Kerry could really have pushed hard to win that All-Ireland had they overcome Cork.

O'Connor has mixed between defence and midfield this season as Geelong head the AFL Premiership.

“We are trying to build towards the back-end of the year,” he said. “It’s like we have added another layer onto our game which is nice, hopefully we can keep building.

“It kind of feels like we are a bit under the radar I guess. At this point of the year it is important to put in consistent performances and I feel like we have done that.”