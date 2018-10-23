Dingle official caught on video punching opposition player handed proposed eight-week ban

The CCC met on Monday night to consider referee Paul Hayes' match report into the ugly incidents that occurred early in the second half of the Dingle v East Kerry SFC semi-final replay on Sunday.

The CCC met on Monday night to consider referee Paul Hayes' match report into the ugly incidents that occurred early in the second half of the Dingle v East Kerry SFC semi-final replay on Sunday.

The video of the forty-second brawl that happened close to both dug-outs on the far side of the Austin Stack Park pitch was also investigated.

It is believed that the CCC have proposed an eight-week ban for a Dingle official who stepped onto the field during the melee and threw a punch that connected with an East Kerry player. The man was charged with a Category 2A offence, which is the same category of offence that saw former Offaly manager Stephen Wallace receive a similar ban last summer.

Gerry O’Sullivan, the East Kerry manager, who was also sent to the stand, was not found guilty of any offence and received no ban. East Kerry players Paudie and David Clifford were dealt with in the usual manner and will serve one match bans for straight reds issued during the game, at the start of the 2019 SFC.

It is understood that having reviewed the video evidence of the mass brawl, no player could be seen striking an opponent so no further action was deemed necessary. Both East Kerry and Dingle were fined for their failure to control their players but the amounts of the fines are not known.

The Dingle official has three days to appeal the proposed eight-week ban on receipt of notification, but it considered highly unlikely that he will.

Earlier Paul Geaney, who bagged a hat-trick in Dingle's victory, played down the row but suggested that it may be time to introduce a second referee in gaelic football.

"There was a punch-up in a basketball match last night (Saturday), so it does happen," Geaney told Radio Kerry.

"When there is adrenaline pumping and there are the physical stakes and there is adrenaline going it is possible to happen. The stakes are high, there was a county final on the line the last two games. It happens. Is it excusable? Probably not.

"You are looking at your teammates and if they are in trouble, you are going to help them out. There was no malice in any of them really. There was no real punches thrown...It was two teams trying to stamp their authority on the game. It just flares up sometimes.

"Maybe they do have to look at a second referee is kinda the only way to stamp authority because there were two incidents, they were the same incident really, and when a referee is trying to deal with it on one side, then something else flared up on the other side. It is very difficult."

Meanwhile, Kerry expects to have a new minor manager in place within the next ten days.

