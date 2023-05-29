Dick Clerkin: There is no ignoring the impact of Rory Gallagher’s absence from the Derry dressing room
Dick Clerkin
The modern-day manager comes in for a lot of criticism at times, but such is the tactical nous required to win top games these days, there is no disputing their importance.
Latest Gaelic Football
The Throw-In Football podcast: Sunday shows why Dublin should not be All-Ireland favourites
Dick Clerkin: There is no ignoring the impact of Rory Gallagher’s absence from the Derry dressing room
Rossies nearly break HQ hoodoo as Dublin doubts won’t go away
‘We will be going out all guns blazing against Kerry’ – Rebel boss John Cleary
Cool Oak Leafers clinch Ulster minor football title after thrilling penalty shoot-out
Fitness doubts emerge over Dublin’s Ciarán Kilkenny and David Byrne after Roscommon stalemate
Roscommon secure famous draw against misfiring Dubs at Croke Park
Charlie Redmond: Dublin have been carefully planning for today – their All-Ireland journey starts now
Karl O’Connell’s late point rescues draw for Monaghan against Derry in game they looked lie winning
Armagh escape to victory with Conor Turbitt’s goal crucial in victory over Westmeath
Top Stories
‘At that moment, I thought he was finally going to kill me’ – woman’s terror at hands of ‘monster’ ex-boyfriend
Ask Allison: I’m child-free by choice and my single-parent sister demands help with kids. I’m trapped!
Adrian Mullen emerges as serious doubt for Kilkenny after suffering nasty hand injury
Convicted killer who absconded from Northern Ireland is granted bail in High Court
Latest NewsMore
‘We spoke about being big Wexford men and going to every ball because so much was relying on it’ - Diarmuid O’Keeffe
League title disappointment at United still lingers for Ireland legend Kevin Moran
Nato soldiers injured in Kosovo clashes with Serbian protesters
Novak Djokovic advances at French Open then sends political message about Kosovo
On This Day in History - May 30th
‘There is no other team has done this...And no one will ever do it again’ – Graham Rowntree hails Munster’s URC win
Eamonn Holmes accuses former This Morning colleague Phillip Schofield of ‘toxicity’
Search for Disappeared victims of Troubles ‘will never stop until remains found’
Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight after series of night-time barrages
Wildfires rage in Nova Scotia, covering cities in smoke