Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch in action against Rian O'Neill of Armagh during the Ulster SFC final match between Armagh and Derry at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Ulster final day in Clones has seen some memorable occasions over the years. With the Casement Park project gathering momentum, few opportunities remain to build on one of the great GAA traditions.